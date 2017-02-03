Kimberly Papermakers hold off Appleton East

KIMBERLY – The Kimberly girls’ basketball team made some big plays down the stretch Thursday to hold off Appleton East 50-47 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Abby Evers drilled a 3-point shot and made two big free throws down the stretch, according to Papermakers coach Troy Cullen. Bryn Sikora also made two big 3-pointers in the second half.

Evers led Kimberly with 12 points, while Lauren Smith added 11.

Lexie Schneider paced Appleton East with 12 points and Sara Al-Ibrahim added 10.

Appleton East … …23 24 — 47 Kimberly … …24 26 — 50

Appleton East: Roberts 3, Schneider 12, Al-Ibrahim 10, Peterson 3, Van Gompel 3, Dailey 8, Andrew 3, King 5. Totals 19 4-7 47. Three-pointers: Roberts, Al-Ibrahim 2, Andrew, Peterson. Fouls: 15.

Kimberly: Hampton 9, Smith 11, Evers 12, Torzala 2, B. Sikora 6, Dechant 2, Kroner 2, A. Sikora 6. Totals 15 15-19 50. Three-pointers: Evers, B. Sikora 2, A. Sikora 2. Fouls: 8.

Appleton North 72, Oshkosh West 25

At Oshkosh, Sydney Levy scored 25 points as the Lightning remained undefeated (19-0, 15-0 FVA) with the win over the Wildcats.

The Lightning forced 26 turnovers, which resulted in 23 of points at the opposite end.

“The kids executed the game plan and really gave maximum effort,” Appleton North coach Joe Russom said. “It was a great team win against a tough, physical team that gave us fits the first time around.”

Appleton North outscored Oshkosh West 46-16 in the first half.

Appleton North … …46 26 — 72 Oshkosh West … …16 9 — 25

Appleton North: Levy 25, Laux 14, Schabo 9, Klitzke 7, Pohlman 6, Brekke 5, Squier 4, Erickson 2. Totals 22 15-17 72. Three-pointers: Levy 5, Laux 3, Schabo 3, Klitzke, Brekke. Fouls: 14.

Oshkosh West: Davis 6, Fuller 4, Guenther 4, Hammonds 4, Rochon-Baker 3, Kaminski 2, Courchene 1, Fontaine 1. Totals 10 5-12 25. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 11.

Appleton West 47, Kaukauna 32

At Appleton, Zoey Zuleger scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Terrors over the Ghosts.

Sydney Cocking added 13 points for Appleton West, while Jenna Hoffman had 10.

Lydia Albrecht paced Kaukauna with 12 points.

Kaukauna … …17 15 — 32 Appleton West … …29 18 — 47

Kaukauna: Nennig 3, Albrecht 12, Evers 8, Brochtrup 2, Mand 2, Engmann 3, Djupstrom 2. Totals 13 1-4 32. Three-pointers: Nennig, Albrecht 2, Evers 2. Fouls: 14.

Appleton West: Knauer 2, Cocking 13, Zuleger 14, Fortune 3, Pritzl 2, Lietzke 3, Hoffman 10. Totals 15 14-20 47. Three-pointers: Zuleger 3. Fouls: 11.

Hortonville 57, Oshkosh North 47

At Oshkosh, Morgan Allen had 14 points to lead the Polar Bears, who led 31-19 at halftime.

Shay Frederick added 12 points and Olivia Griesbach had 10 for Hortonville.

Hortonville … …31 26 — 57 Oshkosh North … …19 28 — 47

Hortonville: Bogan 9, Frederick 12, Griesbach 10, Walter 2, Van Beek 2, Sabourin 2, Nelson 6, Allen 14. Totals 21 10-14 57. Three-pointers: Frederick 2, Nelson 2, Bogan. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 10, Lieder 10, Buerger 14, Anthes 4, Gauthier 9. Totals 19 7-10 47. Three-pointers: Wissink 2. Fouls: 16.

Fond du Lac 66, Neenah 51

At Neenah, Ally Gietzel scored 29 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Cardinals to the win.

Fond du Lac made 20-of-29 free-throws, while Neenah made 10-of-23.

“We were 3-of-14 from the free throw line in the first half,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said. “In the second half, we got it down to five a couple times, but they made their free throws down the stretch.”

Megan Lee paced Neenah with 17 points, while Katie Sukanen had 14.

Fond du Lac … …29 37 — 66 Neenah … …19 32 — 51

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 29, Wendels 15, Dille 11, Paulson 5, Wendt 2, Tracy 2, Loewe 2. Totals 21 20-29 66. Three-pointers: Gietzel 3, Paulson. Fouls: 15.

Neenah: Lee 17, Sukanen 14, Argall 12, Dietzen 4, Rudolph 2, VanderMause 2. Totals 20 10-23 51. Three-pointer: Dietzen. Fouls: 17.

Bay Conference

Seymour 72, Xavier 30

At Appleton, the Thunder outscored the Hawks 43-17 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Hailey Oskey led Seymour with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. She is eight points away from 1,000 in her career.

Karly Weycker paced Xavier with 16 points.

Seymour … …43 29 — 72 Xavier … …17 13 — 30

Seymour: Oskey 19, Bluma 5, King 2, Seitz 7, VandenLangenberg 3, Moehring 6, Krause 12, Veldt 9, Heinke 7, Johnson 2. Totals 27 8-15 72. Three-pointers: Oskey 3, Bluma, Moehring, Krause 2, Veldt 3. Fouls: 16.

Xavier: Lauer 2, Vande Hey 4, Schmitt 1, Ceranski 2, Engels 1, C. Dombrowski 2, S. Dombrowski 2, Weycker 16. Totals 12 6-11 30. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 14.

New London 54, Green Bay East 13

At Green Bay, Kate Christian scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half for the Bulldogs.

Leah Porath added 11 points for New London.

New London … …38 16 — 54 Green Bay East … …11 2 — 13

New London: Christian 15, Halvorson 7, Besaw 6, Rohan 9, Porath 11, Pankow 6. Totals 21 10-17 54. Three-pointers: Halvorson, Porath. Fouls: 10.

Green Bay East: Hohn 2, Buzaldaa 2, Watzka 1, Brantley 3, Malvitz 5. Totals 4 3-6 13. Three-pointers: Brantley, Malvitz. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay West 48, Menasha 43

At Green Bay, Maddy Hoekstra scored 16 points to lead the Bluejays.

Jazzlyn Koeller had 20 points for Green Bay West.

Menasha … …20 23 — 43 Green Bay West … …24 24 — 48

Menasha: Roen 8, Roesler 3, Stewart 2, Yost 9, Bates 3, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 16. Totals 19 0-2 43. Three-pointers: Roen 2, Roesler, Yost, Bates. Fouls: 19.

Green Bay West: Koeller 20, King 6, VerHaagh 6, Stascak 7, Resulta 7, Snyder 2. Totals 17 7-17 48. Three-pointers: Koeller 3, VerHaagh 2, Stascak 2. Fouls: 11.

Big East

Kohler 47, St. Mary Catholic 40

At Fox Crossing, Abbi Thelen scored 18 of her 25 points in the second half for the Zephyrs, who rallied but fell short after trailing 31-15 at halftime.

Mallory Keller led Kohler with 18 points.

Kohler … …31 16 — 47 St. Mary Catholic … …15 25 — 40

Kohler: Renzelmann 7, Nugent 3, Zielke 16, Keller 18, Schueller 3. Totals 16 14-22 47. Three-pointer: Keller. Fouls: 20.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 4, S. Andersen 6, Britt 3, Thelen 25, R. Andersen 2. Totals 13 12-19 40. Three-pointers: Thelen 2. Fouls: 17.

Random Lake 56, Hilbert 47

At Random Lake, Alicia Hartman scored 21 points to lead the Rams over the Wolves.

Makaylee Kuhn paced Hilbert with 23 points.

Hilbert … …15 32 — 47 Random Lake … …33 23 — 56

Hilbert: Wiese 3, Schaffer 1, Lau 8, Kuhn 23, Schoen 12. Totals 21 4-8 47. Three-pointer: Kuhn. Fouls: 14.

Random Lake: Schneider 8, Mullane 3, Hartman 21, Armstrong 14, Norskog 4, Stout 2, Vorpahl 4. Totals 19 18-24 56. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 10.

CWC-8

Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 38

At Shiocton, Madi Morack scored 12 points and Jacqueline Korth had 10 for the Chiefs, who outscored the Indians 32-18 in the second half.

Kiley Akey scored 18 points and Hailey Krause had 10 for the Indians.

Shiocton honored Tina Ubl, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season. She has 720 career points.

Wey.-Fremont … …20 18 — 38 Shiocton … …22 32 — 54

Weyauwega-Fremont: Folk 4, Wilson 2, Akey 18, Monty 2, Krause 10, Rice 2. Totals 14 8-14 38. Three-pointers: Akey 2. Fouls: 16.

Shiocton: Morack 12, Spencer 8, Korth 10, Schroth 3, Young 2, Elliott 4, Ubl 5, Gunderson 2, Bruns 8. Totals 21 7-11 54. Three-pointers: Morack 2, Korth 2, Schroth. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Chilton 37, Two Rivers 18

At Chilton, Alysha Brickl scored eight points and Amy Schmitz had seven for Chilton, which led 20-6 at halftime.

Two Rivers … …6 12 — 18 Chilton … …20 17 — 37

Two Rivers: Henrickson 2, Graff 2, Rehrauer 10, Behrendt 2, Fries 2. Totals 7 2-4 18. Three-pointers: Rehrauer 2.

Chilton: Brickl 8, M. Schmitz 6, Mortimer 6, A. Schmitz 7, Moehn 4, Stiefvater 4, Prust 2. Totals 14 9-10 37. Three-pointers: None.

Brillion 43, Roncalli 39

At Manitowoc, Ariel Heraly scored 13 points to lead the Lions to the win.

Sara Braun added 12 points for Brillion, while Katharina Keller had 10.

Brillion … …22 21 — 43 Roncalli … …18 21 — 39

Brillion: Heraly 13, Kraus 5, Popp 2, Braun 12, Keller 10, Cohen 1. Totals 15 7-11 43. Three-pointers: Heraly 2, Kraus, Braun 3. Fouls: 9.

Roncalli: Patek 6, Becker 3, Schramm 10, Kerry Kiel 3, Zurcher 13, Kellyn Kiel 2, Pautz 2. Totals 15 3-6 39. Three-pointers: Patek 2, Kerry Kiel, Zurcher 3.

East Central

Winneconne 67, Ripon 43

At Ripon, Jordyn Ellis scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, who led 32-19 at halftime.

Abby Gilman and Sadie Kosciuk each added 16 points for Winneconne.

Winneconne … …32 35 — 67 Ripon … …19 24 — 43

Winneconne: Zima 3, Gilman 16, Brooks 4, Ellis 23, Becker 2, Kosciuk 16, TeGrootenhuis 3. Totals 23 17-22 67. Three-pointers: Ellis 2, Zima, Gilman. Fouls: 10.

Ripon: Meincke 10, Burdick 2, Davis 5, Lewis 2, Stanfield 2, Lewis 6, Neirderkorn 5, McNeill 4, (Team 7). Totals 18 2-7 43. Three-pointers: Meincke 2, Davis, Neirderkorn, (Team). Fouls: 17.