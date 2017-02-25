Kimberly Papermakers hold off Kettle Moraine

KIMBERLY – The Kimberly girls’ basketball team under Troy Cullen has always emphasized defense.

In a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday night it was no different as the Papermakers held Kettle Moraine scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the second half, overcame a seven-point first-half deficit and defeated the Lasers 38-36.

“Defensively, our kids did an outstanding job of holding their main scorers,” Cullen said. “The kids understood their assignments. They run a lot of set plays. We did a nice job of checking and taking care of that.”

The defensive effort could have all gone for naught, though, had Alina Hampton not scored the game-winning basket for Kimberly with two seconds left.

Hampton finished with 11 points to lead Kimberly, which had an eight-point lead at one point in the second half.

Kettle Moraine was led by Abby Guidinger with 11 points.

Kimberly (14-9) will play at Germantown today at 7 p.m. in the regional championship game.

Kettle Moraine … …27 9 — 36 Kimberly … …20 18 — 38

Kettle Moraine: Lazlo 4 , Hoeft 2, Guidinger 11, Vodenlich 4, Trafton 2, Weber 7, Pausha 6. Totals 15 0-2 36. Three-pointers: Guidinger 3, Weber, Pausha 2. Fouls: 13.

Kimberly: Hampton 11, Torzala 9, Dechant 4, Kroner 6, A. Sikora 8. Totals 17 1-7 38. Three-pointers: Torzala, A. Sikora 2. Fouls: 9.

Appleton North 70, Oshkosh West 33

At Appleton, the Lightning made 13 3-pointers and outscored the Wildcats 42-15 in the second to roll to the win.

“Our kids made the necessary adjustments at half,” North coach Joe Russom said. “Oshkosh West came out with great energy and played us tough. Credit their staff, but our depth was solid. Everyone contributed offensively tonight.”

Sydney Levy led the Lightning with 17 points. She hit five 3-pointers.

Kari Brekke and Paige Schabo added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lightning.

Appleton North (23-0) will host Oshkosh North today at 7 p.m. in a regional championship game.

Oshkosh West … …18 15 — 33 Appleton North … …28 42 — 70

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 2, Guenther 6, Fuller 13, Smith 3, Courchene 1, Davis 2, Kaminski 6. Totals 14 4-9 33. Three-pointer: Smith. Fouls: 12.

Appleton North: Brekke 12, Squier 4, Van Wyk 3, Laux 8, Pohlman 8, Klitzke 5, Levy 17, Van Handel 2, Schabo 11. Totals 25 7-15 70. Three-pointers: Brekke 2, Van Wyk, Laux 2, Pohlman, Levy 5, Schabo 2. Fouls: 11.

Oshkosh North 51, Appleton East 45

At Oshkosh, Ashley Wissink finished with 13 points, while Sammy Buerger and Nydia Griffin added 10 points apiece as the Spartans defeated the Patriots.

Audrey Roberts was the leading scorer for the Patriots (10-13) with 17 points, while Abbie King added 11.

Appleton East … …25 20 — 45 Oshkosh North … …32 19 — 51

Appleton East: Roberts 17, Al-Ibrahim 7, Peterson 8, Dailey 2, King 11. Totals 18 6-10 45. Three-pointers: Peterson 3. Fouls: 16.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 13, Buerger 10, Griffin 10, Westemeir 2, Anthes 7, Gauthier 9. Totals 20 8-15 51. Three-pointers: Griffin 2, Wissink. Fouls: 13.

Division 2

Seymour 58, Ashwaubenon 45

At Seymour, Jenna Krause scored 16 points in the second half, hit 11-of-13 free throws in the game and finished with 24 points to lead the Thunder over the Jaguars.

Hailey Oskey finished with 16 points but did the bulk of her scoring in the first half, scoring 11 points.

Seymour (18-5) will host Green Bay Southwest today at 7 p.m. in a regional final.

Megan Servais and Maddie Koch led Ashwaubenon with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Ashwaubenon … …22 23 — 45 Seymour … …29 29 — 58

Ashwaubenon: Wright 2, Servais 13, Kupsh 7, Koch 11, Schlader 10, Evrad 2. Totals 17 9-12 45. Three-pointers: Kupsh, Schlader. Fouls: 17.

Seymour: Oskey 16, VandenLangenberg 7, Moehring 3, Krause 24, Veldt 8. Totals 18 17-23 58. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, VandenLangenberg, Moehring, Krause. Fouls: 17.

West De Pere 64, Kaukauna 21

At De Pere, Liz Edinger scored 21 points and Brehna Evans added 15 for the Phantoms (21-1).

Lydia Albrecht scored seven points and Jennifer Mand added six for Kaukauna (3-21).

Kaukauna … …11 10 — 21 West De Pere … …37 27 — 64

Kaukauna: Nennig 2, Isselmann 2, Albrecht 7, Evers 2, Mand 6, Engmann 2. Totals 5 11-14 21. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Carriveau 8, Evans 15, Edinger 21, Denis 2, Raasch 4, Korbelova 2, McNabb 7, Stefaniak 5. Totals 20 21-27 64. Three-pointers: Edinger 2, Evans. Fouls: 15.

Division 3

Wrightstown 73, Denmark 48

At Wrightstown, Danielle Nennig scored 32 points to lead the Tigers to the victory over the Vikings.

Bridget Froehlke, Alisha Murphy and Kailee Van Zeeland added 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Tigers, who built an 18-point lead in the first half.

Wrightstown (20-3) will host Southern Door or Kiel on Monday night in the regional final.

Ashley Leiterman and Addisen Groehler both scored seven points to lead Denmark.

Denmark … …25 23 — 48 Wrightstown … …43 30 — 73

Denmark: Derricks 4, Hansen 6, Laurent 6, Sipple 4, Halada 4, Leiterman 7, Rish 5, Wochenske 2, Pennings 3, Groehler 7. Totals 15 14-27 48. Three-pointers: Derricks, Hansen 2, Rish. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 12, DeCleene 3, Guns 1, Riha 2, Murphy 11, Nennig 32, Van Zeeland 10, Hohenstein 2. Totals 27 12-16 73. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, De Cleene, Murphy, Nennig 3. Fouls: 23.

North Fond du Lac 53, Winneconne 44

At Winneconne, Jordyn Ellis scored 15 points and Abby Gilman had 10 for the Wolves in the regional semifinal loss.

Winneconne (13-9) shot just 26 percent from the field (16-for-60), including 3-for-25 on 3-point attempts.

Nicole Scott led the Orioles with 22 points.

North Fond du Lac … …20 33 — 53 Winneconne … …16 28 — 44

North Fond du Lac: Duel 10, Rozenboom 6, Arthur 5, Hoff 8, Scott 22, Heidl 2. Totals 17 14-21 53. Three-pointers: Scott 3, Arthur, Rozenboom. Fouls: 12.

Winneconne: Novinska 2, Zima 2, Gilman 10, Ellis 15, Becker 8, Kosciuk 7. Totals 16 9-12 44. Three-pointers: Gilman 2, Ellis. Fouls: 18.

Division 4

Man. Lutheran 67, St. Mary Catholic 41

At Manitowoc, Emily Behnke scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half to help the Lancers pull out to a 23-point lead en route to the win over the Zephyrs.

The Zephyrs (8-16) struggled in the first half, managing only a pair of 3-point baskets and a pair of three-point plays.

Abbi Thelen led the Zephyrs with 19 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …12 29 — 41 Manitowoc Lutheran … …35 32 — 67

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 5, S. Andersen 8, Bittner 1, Britt 3, Thelen 19, R. Andersen 5. Totals 12 11-23 41. Three-pointers: Thone, S. Andersen, Britt, Thelen 3. Fouls: 16.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Hecker 2, Schleis 5, Melso 6, Riemer 4, An. Menges 2, Hiller 2, Olsen 4, Gorte 6, Pautz 8, Behnke 17, Al. Menges 11. Totals 30 5-12 67. Three-pointers: Schleis, Al. Menges. Fouls: 19.

Mishicot 74,

Manawa 49

At Mishicot, Laynie Bessette and Sami Struzynski combined for 31 points for the Wolves but they could not match the firepower of the Indians.

Bessette finished with 16 points, while Struzynski finished with 15 for Manawa (7-17).

Mishicot’s Hannah Sweetman led all scorers with 27 points, including 16 in the first half.

Manawa… …11 38 — 49 Mishicot… …39 35 — 74

Manawa: Bessette 16, Struzynski 15, Schernecker 4, Wepner 5, Bailey 5, Pethke 4. Totals 17 8-15 49. Three-pointers: Bessette 2, Struzynski 4, Wepner. Fouls: 22.

Mishicot: Sweetman 27, Peterson 12, Groelle 13, Thompson 2, Krieser 4, Baumgartner 2, Ayotte 13, Herman 1. Totals 23 19-25 74. Three-pointers: Sweetman 7, Peterson 2. Fouls: 14.

Division 5

Hilbert 67,

Heritage Christian 54

At Hilbert, Makaylee Kuhn scored just five points in the first half for the Wolves but was unstoppable after halftime, scoring 36 points in the second half and overtime to finish with 41 and lead Hilbert to the overtime win over the Patriots.

After the break, Kuhn made 10-of-12 free throws, four 3-point baskets and seven two-point baskets.

Katelyn Schoen added 14 points for Hilbert (10-14), which will play at Living Word Lutheran today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Abby Shane led Heritage Christian with 22 points.

Heritage Christian … …23 26 5 — 54 Hilbert … …17 32 18 — 67

Heritage Christian: Shane 22, Linton 5, McIntyre 6, Hintze 11, Angles 10. Totals 20 8-9 54. Three-pointers: Shane 4, Linton, Angles. Fouls: 14.

Hilbert: Wiese 6, Lau 6, Kuhn 41, Schoen 14. Totals 25 12-14 67. Three-pointers: Kuhn 5. Fouls: 13.