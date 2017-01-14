Kimberly Papermakers remain unbeaten

KIMBERLY – Will Chevalier scored 36 points Friday as the Kimberly boys’ basketball team beat Fond du Lac 85-70 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Danny Vanden Boom and Drew Johnson added 19 and 15 points, respectively, as Kimberly improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the FVA to remain in a first-place tie with Oshkosh North.

Luke Loewe led Fond du Lac with 20 points, while Caleb Goldstein added 19.

Fond du Lac … …27 43 — 70 Kimberly … …44 41 — 85

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 19, Jorgenson 12, Cole 3, Fredrickson 11, Head 1, Loewe 20, Rusch 4. Totals 24 13-17 70. Three-pointers: Goldstein 2, Jorgenson 4, Cole, Loewe 2. Fouls: 23.

Kimberly: Chevalier 36, Rosner 11, Vanden Boom 19, Johnson 15, Nienhaus-Borchert 4. Totals 26 24-31 85. Three-pointers: Chevalier 5, Vanden Boom, Johnson 3. Fouls: 18.

Neenah 91, Appleton North 57

At Neenah, Joe Jung scored 31 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Rockets over the Lightning.

Jordan Mascal added 22 points for Neenah, while Josh Mericle had 17.

Adam Zeratsky paced Appleton North with 17 points.

Appleton North … …30 27 — 57 Neenah … …46 45 — 91

Appleton North: Valk 5, Hiltunen 5, Hammen 7, Koleske 3, Gasick 1, Zeratsky 17, Krause 2, Blom 6, Saunders 4, Van Handel 7. Totals 19 12-22 57. Three-pointers: Valk, Hiltunen, Hammen, Koleske, Zeratsky 2, Blom. Fouls: 24.

Neenah: Mericle 17, Jung 31, Borchers 7, Morrow 2, Mascal 22, Sims 3, Bartman 6, Herberg 3. Totals 31 17-33 91. Three-pointers: Mericle 2, Jung 3, Borchers, Mascal 5, Herberg. Fouls: 21.

Oshkosh West 65, Appleton East 62

At Oshkosh, the Wildcats and Patriots got involved in a 3-point shooting contest with Oshkosh West’s 13-10 advantage enough to give it the win.

Ben Kohl led Oshkosh West with 19 points.

Matt Polfuss, Jason Gurholt and Nathan Brice each had 12 points for East.

Appleton East … …26 36 — 62 Oshkosh West … …38 27 — 65

Appleton East: Brice 12, Hutter 1, Polfuss 12, Kotarek 10, Gurholt 12, Clark 6, Derfus 9. Totals 21 10-17 62. Three-pointers: Brice 3, Polfuss, Gurholt 3, Clark 2, Derfus. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 19, Steinhilber 2, Lancaste 7, Ambroso 5, Abraham 12, Wright 2, Kroll 18. Totals 22 8-13 65. Three-pointers: Kohl 4, Lancaste, Abraham 4, Kroll 4. Fouls: 17.

Bay

Xavier 81, Seymour 48

At Seymour, the Hawks closed out the first half with a 31-4 run in their win over the Thunder to improve to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the Bay.

Nate DeYoung led the Hawks with 18 points, scoring all of them in the first half. Hunter Plamann added 17.

Seymour was led by Nick Yaeger’s 11 points.

Xavier … …50 31 — 81 Seymour … …23 25 — 48

Xavier: Egan 6, D. Ferris 5, Plamann 17, S. Ferris 9, Christensen 11, Schmitt 3, DeYoung 18, Otto 3, Geenen 3, Schlicht 6. Totals 31 11-12 81. Three-pointers: D. Ferris, S. Ferris, 3, Christensen, Schmitt, Otto, Geenen. Fouls: 18.

Seymour: Wieczorek 5, Dreissen 4, Cornell 6, N. Yaeger 11, C. Yaeger 2, VandenHeuvel 5, Blake 10, Murphy 3, Krause 2. Totals 20 3-4 48. Three-pointers: N. Yaeger 3, Wieczorek, Murphy. Fouls: 12.

New London 50, Green Bay East 46

At Green Bay, Will Wohlt and Brayden Kurth combined for 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to the overtime win over the Red Devils.

Jacob Johnson put New London ahead to stay with a 3-pointer in the overtime period.

Wohlt finished with 13 points and also had eight rebounds. Kurth had four rebounds, five assists and three blocks to go along with his 11 points.

Zack Crockett led the Red Devils with 20 points.

New London … …12 32 6 — 50 Green Bay East … …21 23 2 — 46

New London: Winkler 9, Locy 5, Kurth 11, Johnson 5, Salazar 5, Oberstadt 2, Wohlt 13. Totals 16 15-28 50. Three-pointers: Locy, Johnson, Salazar. Fouls: 12.

Green Bay East: Crockett 20, Farrell 3, Soward 2, Green 3, Brantley 4, Flowers 1, Jones 2, Koltz 11. Totals 18 7-16 46. Three-pointers: Crockett, Farrell, Koltz. Fouls: 25.

North Eastern

Denmark 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 61

At Appleton, Blake Derricks scored 40 points, including 14 free throws, to lead the Vikings over the Foxes.

Ben Uitenbroek led Fox Valley Lutheran with 15 points.

Denmark … …35 39 — 74 Fox Valley Lutheran… …25 36 — 61

Denmark: Bisbee 3, Derricks 40, Short 8, Jens 13, Rabas 3, Sipiorski 7. Totals 24 21-26 74. Three-pointers: Derricks 2, Jens, Rabas, Bisbee. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Schild 8, Doyen 8, Barrington 6, Olson 3, Kraftzenk 12, Price 3, Rodencal 6, Uitenbroek 15. Totals 23 9-17 61. Three-pointers: Schild 2, Kraftzenk 2, Price, Uitenbroek. Fouls: 18.

Little Chute 57, Oconto Falls 44

At Oconto Falls, the Mustangs opened up a double-digit lead early in the game, got it up over 20 in the second half and cruised to the win over the Panthers.

Devin Plate led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Noah Knudsen added 13.

Mason Sefcik led Oconto Falls with 12 points.

Little Chute … …27 30 — 57 Oconto Falls … …15 29 — 44

Little Chute: Plate 18, Connor Mara 2, Carson Mara 3, M. Schommer 7, S. Schommer 3, Hietpas 4, Huss 4, Stevens 3, Knudsen 13. Totals 18 12-21 57. Three-pointers: Plate 2, Carson Mara, M. Schommer 2, S. Schommer, Knudsen 3. Fouls: 13.

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 12, Bloom 5, Kurth 10, Manns 3, Shoen 4, Carriveau 2, Peterson 4, Klimpke 4. Totals 17 3-8 44. Three-pointers: Sefcik 3, Bloom, Kurth 2, Manns. Fouls: 19.

Wrightstown 79, Marinette 73

At Wrightstown, Luke Haese and Mayson Hazaert each made five 3-pointers and combined to shoot 10-for-12 from behind the arc to lead the Tigers.

Haese finished with 19 points to lead Wrights­town (6-4, 3-3), while Hazaert and James Hansen each scored 17.

Jordan Wendt had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Marinette.

Marinette … …33 40 — 73 Wrightstown … …29 50 — 79

Marinette: Miller 7, Fayta 9, Stroming 2, Wagner 13, Wendt 17, Nelson 8, Poetzl 17. Totals 29 7-15 73. Three-pointers: Wagner 3, Wendt 2, Poetzl 2, Fayta. Fouls: 22.

Wrightstown: Smith 6, Theunis 5, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 17, Klister 6, Hansen 17, Haese 19, Beining 3. Totals 25 13-24 79. Three-pointers: Hazaert 5, Haese 5, Smith 2, Theunis, Froehlke, Hansen, Beining. Fouls: 19.

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49

At Luxemburg, Bryce Te Kulve scored 26 points to lead the Spartans, who shot 59 percent (28-for-47) from the field in the game.

Tyler Petermann scored 19 points for Clintonville, which trailed 33-21 at halftime.

Clintonville … …21 28 — 49 Luxemburg-Casco … …33 41 — 74

Clintonville: Petermann 19, Schirpke 6, Koeppen 5, Schroeder 5, Krueger 3, K. Finger 3, Wittman 3, Marheine 3, S. Finger 2. Totals 19 4-6 49. Three-pointers: Petermann 3, Koeppen, Schroeder, K. Finger, Wittman. Fouls: 11.

Luxemburg-Casco: Te Kulve 26, Jandrin 16, Coisman 12, Otradovec 11, Ronsman 4, Zeitler 3, Isenberg 2. Totals 28 5-9 74. Three-pointers: Te Kulve 4, Jandrin 5, Otradovec 3, Zeitler. Fouls: 12.

Eastern Wisconsin

Valders 55, Brillion 37

At Brillion, Luke Goedke scored 20 points to lead the Vikings over the Lions.

Tyler Suess paced Brillion with 17 points.

Valders … …28 27 — 55 Brillion … …11 26 — 37

Brillion: Jandrey 6, Q. Schwartz 2, Brouillard 4, D. Schwartz 1, D. Suess 1, Mentzel 2, Hanson 2, T. Suess 17, Bonick 2. Totals 14 9-13 37. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.

Nonconference

Sturgeon Bay 85, Shiocton 58

At Shiocton, the Chiefs led 22-6 early before Sturgeon Bay stormed back and took control.

Nate Schmidt scored 20 points and Josh Leitzke added 19 to lead Shiocton (5-5).

Sturgeon Bay … …44 41 — 85 Shiocton … …33 25 — 58

Sturgeon Bay: Wodack 8, Kurschner 4, Jackson 22, DeGrave 12, Meikle 2, Gajda 11, Talbert 12, Rose 9, Van Bramer 5. Totals 32 10-14 85. Three-pointers: Jackson 6, DeGrave 4, Rose. Fouls: 13.

Shiocton: Spencer 6, Leitzke 19, Brouillard 2, Bedor 7, Maki 1, Van Den Bosch 3, Schmidt 20. Totals 20 9-16 58. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Leitzke 5, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 13.

Omro 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

At Omro, Derek Schoeni scored 17 points to lead the Foxes over the Indians on Thursday.

Logan Bosquez paced Weyauwega-Fremont with 16 points.

Wey.-Fremont … …22 25 — 47 Omro … …31 19 — 50

Weyauwega-Fremont: Magdanz 4, McClone 7, Hablewitz 13, Young 7, Bosquez 16. Totals 20 4-6 47. Three-pointers: Hablewitz, Young 2. Fouls: 11.

Omro: Schoeni 17, Erck 10, Pomplun 2, Lautenschlager 7, Johnson 10, Wallace 2, Wright 2. Totals 22 4-10 50. Three-pointers: Lautenschlager, Johnson. Fouls: 7.

Stockbridge 70, Milwaukee Arts 59

At Milwaukee, Chris Langteau scored 19 points to lead the Indians to the victory.

Jake Thurber added 14 points for Stockbridge, while Noah Herman had 12.

Stockbridge … …39 31 — 70 Milwaukee … …19 40 — 59

Stockbridge: Ecker 8, Birschbach 2, C. Langteau 19, Thurber 14, Levknecht 5, Herman 12, Lamers 10. Totals 24 17-25 70. Three-pointers: C. Langteau 2, Thurber, Lamers 2. Fouls: 7.

Milwaukee: Bell 12, Givens 2, Covington 18, Brown Jr. 22, Hopkins 5. Totals 26 0-2 59. Three-pointers: Brown Jr. 6, Hopkins. Fouls: 17.