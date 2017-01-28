Kimberly Papermakers roll over Appleton West

KIMBERLY – Let the No. 1 vs. No. 2 hype commence.

The Kimberly boys’ basketball team buried 11 3-pointers en route to a surprising 66-23 rout of Appleton West on Friday in a Fox Valley Association game at Jack Wippich Court.

The 43-point win by the second-ranked Papermakers should raise plenty of eyebrows, especially considering Appleton West had taken top-ranked Oshkosh North to the limit in an 89-86 loss Tuesday.

Kimberly (13-0, 9-0) hosts Oshkosh North (14-0, 10-0) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in a battle for the top spot in the FVA.

Papermakers coach Lucky Wurtz was pleased with the intensity his team showed Friday after a recent spate of uninspired play.

“We’ve had three very mediocre games (heading into Friday),” Wurtz said. “I’m not knocking the teams that we played — they’re very good — but we didn’t play up to our standards. Against Kettle Moraine and Neenah we’d lose leads and get back up. We just didn’t put 36 minutes into it.

“And against Appleton North, we’re down six or seven points early and had to crank it up. But tonight we didn’t have too much cranking. They were here and in the game. All 13 players were mentally into this. You could see it (Thursday) in practice.”

Kimberly, which defeated Appleton West 59-44 on Dec. 8, bolted ahead 37-14 in the first half on the strength of seven 3-pointers, including four by Danny Vanden Boom, effectively dismantling Appleton West’s zone defense.

The Papermakers continued to convert from beyond the arc in the second half, with Alec Rosner adding two more trifectas. The Kimberly defense did the rest, limiting the Terrors to just nine points in the second half.

“I was worried about (Appleton West),” Wurtz said. “They had Oshkosh North down with a minute to go and that was their game to win. This is a good team. This is a team that battled like heck over (at Appleton West). They match our height. You just have to play a little better. They came out in that zone and (Chevalier) hit a three immediately and Danny started getting (hot).”

Vanden Boom finished with 24 points, with Chevalier and Rosner each adding 15.

“You talk about the big two (Vanden Boom, Chevalier) but Rosner is a very good player as well,” Wurtz said. “He’s showing it and getting tougher. He’s the future quarterback (on the football team) and we expect him to follow in Danny’s footsteps and have that leadership. He keeps rising.”

Rosner said the team knew it had to lift its level of play coming into the game.

“We had three games that we don’t think we played to our full potential,” he said. “We had a couple of days of preparation and we just wanted to come out and show the whole state how we play defense and how we can score. Every single one of us had a big part in this win.”

Said Wurtz: “We had some slippage the past few games, but we didn’t have to yell or scream and tonight we didn’t have any. And we have to make sure we have none for (Oshkosh North) on Tuesday.”

Jack Mahoney had six points to lead West (8-6, 5-5).

Appleton West… …14 9 — 23 Kimberly… …37 29 — 66

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 6, Bell 4, W. Mahoney 4, Reader 4, Pahlow 1, Pitz 4. Totals 10 3-4 23. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 10.

Kimberly: Tessner 2, Chevalier 15, Rosner 15, Johnson 2, Vanden Boom 24, DeValk 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 6. Totals 24 8-11 66. Three-pointers: Chevalier, Rosner 4, Vanden Boom 5. Fouls: 8.

Tickets for the Oshkosh North at Kimberly boys’ basketball game on Tuesday will be on sale Monday and Tuesday at Kimberly High School from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for students. Passes are accepted but everyone must have a ticket to enter.