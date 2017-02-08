Kimberly Papermakers roll over Kaukauna

KIMBERLY – With his team on the final stretch of the conference regular season, Lucky Wurtz thought back to what a former standout coach told him many years ago.

“It was (Dick) Diener who told me once that once the legs go, they go and you can’t lose the legs,” Wurtz said of the advice given to him by the longtime Fond du Lac boys’ basketball coach. “I don’t know about that entirely because our kids are pretty physically fit, but you have to be careful out there and shorten the practices.”

Wurtz did that by giving his players off Super Bowl weekend and only having a light practice session Monday in preparation for Tuesday’s game against Kaukauna.

It worked, as the third-ranked Papermakers looked sharp and hungry in their 80-54 victory over Kaukauna in a Fox Valley Association game at Jack Wippich Court.

Kimberly (15-1 overall, 11-1 FVA) battled back from a 7-0 deficit with a 16-2 run that put the Papermakers in command.

From there, Kimberly’s 3-point shooting set the tempo, with Will Chevalier, Drew Johnson, Alec Rosner and Danny Vanden Boom all connecting on trifectas to push Kimberly’s lead to 44-26 at the half.

Chevalier thought his team looked energetic, thanks to the weekend off, but said they also did their homework in the late Monday practice.

“Yesterday we had a late practice, but we stayed here late and had film before and after practice,” he said. “I think that’s why we were so prepared. We just filmed all day, worked hard, worked our butts off and got us the win.”

Kimberly kept its foot on the gas to start the second, breaking off a 13-4 run that put the lead to 57-30 on a layup from Rosner.

Chevalier’s dunk off a lob from Vanden Boom punctuated the performance for Kimberly at the 7:20 mark and made the score 62-38.

Kaukauna, which entered the game having won five of its last six games, was outrebounded 43-20 and shot just 17-of-52 from the floor (32.7 percent).

Jordan McCabe had 16 points and Eric Carl had 15 for the Ghosts, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions.

“We had a bad shooting night and I didn’t think that we were able to get into some of the actions that we wanted to,” Kaukauna coach Mike Schalow said. “That makes it a challenge and some of that is their defense, because of the length they have. We just found this year that teams that have some length pose some problems for us.”

Kimberly was solid throughout the game, finishing 27-of-55 (49.1 percent) from the floor. Chevalier and Vanden Boom finished with 23 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the way. Vanden Boom also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Rosner added 13 points and Levi Nienhaus-Borchert grabbed 13 rebounds.

“He’s got more game than you’re seeing out there,” Wurtz said of Nienhaus-Borchert. “But he’s doing all he can do with the rebounding. He’s doing a heck of a job defensively, blocking shots and rebounding. He’s the leading rebounder in the FVA. And he’s doing that because they’re not covering him all the time and he releases it and gets it, which is crucial.”

Kaukauna… …26 28 — 54 Kimberly… …44 36 — 80

Kaukauna: Carl 15, McCabe 16, McDaniel 2, Ferris 5, Fries 2, Kurey 9, Vande Wettering 5. Totals 17 13-13 54. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 2, Ferris, Vande Wettering. Fouls: 19.

Kimberly: Dorn 1, Chevalier 23, Rosner 13, Saxby 2, Vanden Boom 15, Johnson 6, De Valk 8, Thies 6, Nienhaus-Borchert 6. Totals 27 19-28 80. Three-pointers: Chevalier 4, Rosner, Vanden Boom, Johnson. Fouls: 15.

