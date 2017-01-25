Kimberly pulls away to beat Appleton North

APPLETON – The Kimberly boys’ basketball team pulled away from a one-point halftime lead Tuesday to beat Appleton North 76-62 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Will Chevalier led Kimberly with 23 points, while Alec Rosner added 15.

Adam Zeratsky paced Appleton North with 28 points.

Kimberly … …30 46 — 76 Appleton North … …29 33 — 62

Kimberly: Chevalier 23, Rosner 15, T. Johnson 4, Vanden Boom 13, D. Johnson 4, Thies 5, Nienhaus-Borchert 12. Totals 25 20-27 76. Three-pointers: Chevalier 2, Rosner 2, Vanden Boom, Thies. Fouls: 10.

Appleton North: Mowbray 4, Hiltunen 2, Squier 5, Zeratsky 28, Krause 3, Crowley 5, Van Handel 15. Totals 22 10-13 62. Three-pointers: Squier, Zeratsky 4, Krause, Crowley. Fouls: 22.

Kaukauna 80, Hortonville 47

At Hortonville, Jordan McCabe made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead the Ghosts to the big win.

Kaukauna … …47 33 — 80 Hortonville … …16 31 — 47

Kaukauna: Carl 12, Jedwabny 2, Judd 2, McCabe 29, McDaniel 4, Vosters 6, Ferris 12, Gulbronson 2, Ebben 2, Kurey 3, Eiting 3, Hietpas 2, Vande Wettering 1. Totals 31 6-14 80. Three-pointers: McCabe 7, Ferris 3, Carl 2. Fouls: 14.

Hortonville: Cross 3, Chronis 4, R. Krueger 13, Griesbach 3, Bonikowske 1, Welson 8, K. Krueger 2, Guyette 9, Mocadlo 4. Totals 17 9-15 47. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 2, Cross, Griesbach. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North 89, Appleton West 86

At Oshkosh, the Spartans were 5-of-5 on free throws in overtime to edge the Terrors.

Will Mahoney scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half.

Appleton West … …39 43 4 — 86 Oshkosh North … …39 43 7 — 89

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 6, Singh 18, Bell 16, W. Mahoney 27, Pahlow 11, Reader 4, Pitz 4. Totals 33 11-21 86. Three-pointers: Pahlow, W. Mahoney 5, Singh 3. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 19, Anderson 24, Haliburton 19, Ellestad 8, Hickey 5, Flory 12, Deng 2. Totals 33 13-16 89. Three-pointers: Ellestad 2, Flory, Haliburton 2, Anderson 2, Wissink 3. Fouls: 17.

Neenah 68,

Appleton East 63

At Neenah, Josh Mericle scored 20 points and Joe Jung added 18 for the Rockets.

Kaden Clark led Appleton East with 19 points.

Appleton East … …27 36 — 63 Neenah … …30 38 — 68

Appleton East: Brice 9, Nowak 5, Polfuss 7, Kotarek 8, Flores 7, Gurholt 6, Clark 19, Derfus 2. Totals 24 6-9 63. Three-pointers: Kotarek 2, Nowak, Polfuss, Flores, Gurholt 2, Clark 2. Fouls: 15.

Neenah: Mericle 20, Jung 18, Dehn 3, Pronschinske 2, Pavletich 7, Morrow 5, Mascal 3, Sims 10. Totals 24 9-10 68. Three-pointers: Mericle 4, Jung 2, Dehn, Pavletich, Mascal, Sims 2. Fouls: 15.

North Eastern

Freedom 65,

Oconto Falls 51

At Oconto Falls, Dwight Green scored 18 points and the Irish raced out to a 30-point halftime lead in the win over the Panthers.

Freedom … …46 19 — 65 Oconto Falls … …16 35 — 51

Freedom: Hofacker 2, Balthazor 10, Z. Green 7, D. Green 18, Van Asten 1, Brickner 4, Jadin 6, Van Handel 8, Pingel 6, Willer 1, Schomaker 2. Totals 23 16-29 65. Three-pointers: Balthazor 2, D. Green. Fouls: 13.

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 11, Bloom 3, Kurth 5, VerVelde 2, Schoen 4, Brabant 1, Carriveau 3, Schindel 3, Peetz 4, Peterson 2, Virtues 4, Klimpke 9. Totals 18 9-12 51. Three-pointers: Sefcik 3, Bloom, Schindel, Klimpke. Fouls: 22.

Little Chute 70, Denmark 63

At Little Chute, the Mustangs were 15-for-18 at the free throw line in the second half to seal the win.

Devin Plate led Little Chute with 20 points, followed by Noah Mueller at 15.

Denmark … …27 36 — 63 Little Chute … …39 31 — 70

Denmark: Bisbee 2, Derricks 32, Short 12, Jens 11, Suemnick 4, Sipiorski 2. Totals 23 13-14 63. Three-pointers: Derricks 2, Short, Jens. Fouls: 21.

Little Chute: Plate 20, Mara 2, Hietpas 3, Mueller 15, Huss 9, Stevens 6, Knudsen 15. Totals 19 25-30 70. Three-pointers: Plate 2, Mueller 2, Knudsen 3. Fouls: 16.

Clintonville 55, Waupaca 47

At Waupaca, Nathan Krueger scored 18 points and Tyler Petermann added 16 to lead the Truckers.

Brandon Wanty and Logan Bunge each had 12 points for Waupaca.

Clintonville … …21 34 — 55 Waupaca … …15 32 — 47

Clintonville: Petermann 16, Koeppen 5, Wittman 12, Krueger 18, Schirpke 2, Finger 2. Totals 21 8-13 55. Three-pointers: Wittman 2, Krueger 2, Petermann. Fouls: 11.

Waupaca: Gardner 2, Johnson 7, Dayton 7, Wanty 12, Vaughn 5, Bartel 2, Bunge 12. Totals 17 8-12 47. Three-pointers: Wanty 2, Dayton, Vaughn, Bunge. Fouls: 15.

Lux.-Casco 89, Wrightstown 56

At Luxemburg, the Tigers made 12 3-point baskets and Luke Haese had 18 points for Wrightstown in the loss.

Wrightstown … …26 30 — 56 Luxemburg-Casco … …49 40 — 89

Wrightstown: Van Zeeland 2, Theunis 11, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 8, Klister 4, Hansen 7, Haese 18, York 2. Totals 16 12-17 56. Three-pointers: Theunis 3, Froehlke, Hazaert 2, Hansen, Haese 5. Fouls: 4.

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 13, Otradovec 11, Deprey 7, Wotruba 4, Zeitler 9, Tebon 2, Isenberg 4, Ronsman 5, Coisman 11, TeKulve 23. Totals 34 7-9 89. Three-pointers: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 3, Deprey, Zeitler 3, Ronsman, TeKulve 4. Fouls: 8.

Bay Conference

Xavier 98,

Menasha 64

At Appleton, Sam Ferris, Hunter Plamann and Nate DeYoung combined to score 41 points in the first half as the Hawks opened up a 39-point halftime lead en route to the win over the Bluejays.

Ferris finished with a team-high 18 points. Menasha was led by Jacob Everson’s 23 points.

Menasha … …23 41 — 64 Xavier … …62 36 — 98

Menasha: Dewhurst 9, Everson 23, Zeinert 12, Hahn 3, L. Romnek 2, B. Romnek 13, Johnson 2. Totals 22 11-17 64. Three-pointers: Everson 3, Steinert 2, B. Romnek 3, Hahn. Fouls: 15.

Xavier: Egan 10, D. Ferris 4, Plamann 13, S. Ferris 18, Christensen 3, Schmitt 13, Teerlinck 8, DeYoung 11, Otto 5, Geenan 4, Schlicht 9. Totals 37 11-17 98. Three-pointers: Plamann 3, S. Ferris 3, Schmitt 3, Otto, Christensen, D. Ferris, Egan. Fouls: 15.

New London 70,

West De Pere 53

At New London, the Bulldogs were led by Devin Winkler and Brayden Kurth with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Kyle Wolf added 13.

West De Pere … …25 28 — 53 New London … …29 41 — 70

West De Pere: Owens 2, Schwartz 10, Kempen 4, Eisch 13, Rahn 6, Kocken 5, Karchinski 13. Totals 19 12-16 53. Three-pointers: Schwartz 2, Kocken. Fouls: 27.

New London: Winkler 18, Locy 3, Wolf 13, Kurth 15, Johnson 2, Salazar 2, Timm 1, Wohlt 14, Stroethenruther 2. Totals 19 29-43 70. Three-pointers: Wolf 2, Locy. Fouls: 16.

Seymour 83,

Green Bay West 46

At Seymour, the Thunder rolled to the Bay Conference win as Casey Yaeger led the Thunder with 17 points.

Green Bay West … …24 22 — 46 Seymour … …42 41 — 83

Green Bay West: Hanks 11, Dudley 6, Kirk 10, Graham 2, Franklin 1, Jackson 10, King 6. Totals 18 6-13 46. Three-pointers: Kirk 2, Jackson 2. Fouls: 15.

Seymour: Hernandez 3, Wieczorek 5, Murphy 14, VanDeHei 2, Dreissen 7, Cornell 5, Waller 2, N. Yaeger 1, VandenHeuvel 9, Blake 12, C. Yaeger 17, Krause 6. Totals 29 13-16 83. Three-pointers: Hernandez, Wieczorek, Murphy 4, Dreissen, Cornell, VandenHeuvel, Blake, C. Yaeger, Krause. Fouls: 15.

CWC-8

Shiocton 57,

Amherst 55

At Shiocton, Nathan Schmidt hit a pull-up jumper with two seconds remaining to get the win for the Chiefs.

Brandon Spencer led Shiocton with 19 points, while Schmidt added 16.

Amherst … …32 23 — 55 Shiocton … …25 32 — 57

Amherst: Cisewski 10, Glodowski 5, Groholski 6, Wideman 26, Schude 8. Totals 22 3-6 55. Three-pointers: Cisewski 2, Wideman 6. Fouls: 12.

Shiocton: Spencer 19, Peterson 4, Leitzke 4, Brouillard 6, Bedor 8, Schmidt 16. Totals 19 11-13 57. Three-pointers: Spencer 6, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 8.

Iola-Scandinavia 81, Manawa 62

At Manawa, the Thunderbirds outscored the Wolves 48-27 in the second half to get the win.

Bo Koehn paced Manawa with 17 points.

Iola-Scandinavia … …33 48 — 81 Manawa … …35 27 — 62

Iola-Scandinavia: Holz 26, Prahl 3, Caden Kurki 6, Connor Kurki 5, Stockwell 15, Huettner 16, Wandtke 6, Bauer 4. Totals 34 8-12 81. Three-pointers: Holz 3, Prahl, Huettner. Fouls: 15.

Manawa: Forbes 3, Hass 7, Murphy 2, Griesbach 10, Nichols 3, Wiesner 9, Koehn 17, Sachtjen 11. Totals 24 7-17 62. Three-pointers: Forbes, Hass, Griesbach 2, Koehn 3. Fouls: 13.

Nonconference

Hilbert 76,

NEW Lutheran 56

At Hilbert, Grant Propson and Jack Halbach each scored 16 points to lead Hilbert.

NEW Lutheran … …26 30 — 56 Hilbert … …45 31 — 76

NEW Lutheran: Reisler 4, Cantwell 3, Meerstein 14, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 12, Lynch 10, Sabel 8, Kindt 1, Waldschmidt 2. Totals 21 9-14 56. Three-pointers: Cantwell, Meerstein 2, Sabel 2. Fouls: 20.

Hilbert: B. Lau 3, Kody Krueger 12, Konen 11, E. Lau 1, Kuhn 6, Gruett 2, Propson 16, Kyle Krueger 9, Halbach 16. Totals 27 12-19 76. Three-pointers: B. Lau, Kody Krueger 3, Konen, Propson 2, Halbach 3. Fouls: 17.