Kimberly routs Green Bay Preble

KIMBERLY – Will Chevalier scored 24 points and went over 1,000 for his career to lead Kimberly to a 69-29 victory Friday over Green Bay Preble.

Kimberly outscored Preble 33-9 in the first half to roll in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal boys’ basketball contest.

David DeValk added 11 points and Alec Rosner had 10 for the top-seeded Papermakers (19-4), who will host No. 9 seed Homestead (11-12) today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Green Bay Preble … …9 20 — 29 Kimberly … …33 36 — 69

Green Bay Preble: Wall 5, Ly 2, Carwardine 6, Buss 16. Totals 12 2-5 29. Three-pointers: Wall, Carwardine 2. Fouls: 13.

Kimberly: Tessner 6, Chevalier 24, Rosner 10, Saxby 5, Vanden Boom 4, D. Johnson 2, De Valk 11, Thies 3, Nienhaus-Borchert 4. Totals 30 6-9 69. Three-pointers: Chevalier 2, Saxby. Fouls: 11.

Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

At Appleton, the No. 6 seeded Terrors outscored the No. 11 seeded Wildcats 28-16 in the second half to advance to the regional final game after trailing by eight points at halftime.

Eli Hartjes led Appleton West (11-12) with 12 points, while Jack Mahoney added nine.

Grant Abraham paced Oshkosh West (6-17) with 17 points.

No. 3 seed Eau Claire North will host Appleton West today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Oshkosh West … …29 16 — 45 Appleton West … …21 28 — 49

Oshkosh West: Kohl 11, Lancaste 1, Ambroso 1, Abraham 17, Haasl 2, Kroll 13. Totals 16 9-14 45. Three-pointers: Kohl, Abraham 2, Kroll. Fouls: 17.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 9, Singh 3, Bell 4, W. Mahoney 4, Pahlow 8, Hartjes 12, Reader 7, Pitz 2. Totals 17 9-21 49. Three-pointers: Singh, W. Mahoney, Pahlow, Hartjes 3. Fouls: 17.

•In another Division 1 game, Oshkosh North beat Appleton North 86-46. No other information was reported.

Division 2

Kaukauna 87, Ashwaubenon 53

At Kaukauna, the No. 3 seeded Ghosts outscored the No. 6 seeded Jaguars 47-22 in the first half to secure the regional semifinal win.

Eric Carl led Kaukauna (14-9) with 22 points, while Jordan McCabe added 16. Carl and McCabe each hit four 3-pointers.

Kaukauna, which got out to a 28-10 lead in the first half, will play at Luxemburg-Casco today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Ashwaubenon … …22 31 — 53 Kaukauna … …47 40 — 87

Ashwaubenon: Ratschan 5, Clark 9, Wittig 15, Wood 3, Guarascio 11, Muscavitch 2, Brooks 8. Totals 18 12-16 53. Three-pointers: Ratschan, Wittig 2, Wood, Guarascio. Fouls: 13.

Kaukauna: Carl 22, Judd 2, McCabe 16, McDaniel 2, Vosters 4, Ferris 11, Fries 1, Ebben 5, Kurey 13, Eiting 8, Vande Wettering 3. Totals 33 9-14 87. Three-pointers: Carl 4, McCabe 4, Ferris 3, Vande Wettering. Fouls: 17.

Pulaski 52, Seymour 47

At Pulaski, Jacob DeStarkey dropped 26 points to lead the Red Raiders over the Thunder in a regional semifinal game.

Trent Blake paced Seymour (10-14) with 17 points, while Riley Murphy added 15.

Seymour … …16 31 — 47 Pulaski … …32 20 — 52

Seymour: Wieczorek 1, Murphy 15, Van De Hey 3, Driessen 3, Cornell 6, N. Yaeger 1, Blake 17, C. Yaeger 1. Totals 15 8-12 47. Three-pointers: Murphy 3, Van De Hey, Cornell 2, Blake 3. Fouls: 15.

Pulaski: Stiede 3, Narges 6, Geenen 10, Hendricks 3, DeStarkey 26, VandenHeuvel 4. Totals 19 7-12 52. Three-pointers: Stiede, Narges, Geenen 2, DeStarkey 3. Fouls: 15.

•In another Division 2 game, Hortonville beat Lakeland 49-42. No other information was reported.

Division 3

Little Chute 64, Clintonville 42

At Little Chute, the Mustangs shot 59 percent (25-for-42) from the field to cruise past the Truckers.

Devin Plate shot 8-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, to lead Little Chute (17-6) with 20 points. Noah Knudsen added 12 and Keenan Stevens had 10.

Plate scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for the Mustangs, who will host Peshtigo in a regional final today at 7 p.m.

Nathan Krueger had 17 points and Tyler Petermann 16 for the Truckers (11-13).

Clintonville … …21 21 — 42 Little Chute … …37 27 — 64

Clintonville: Krueger 17, Petermann 16, S. Finger 3, Marheine 3, Polzin 3. Totals 16 5-9 42. Three-pointers: Krueger 2, Petermann, S. Finger, Polzin. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute: Plate 20, Knudsen 12, Stevens 10, Huss 6, Hietpas 4, C. Mara 4, Diedrick 4, S. Schommer 3, Mueller 1. Totals 25 7-10 64. Three-pointers: Plate 4, Knudsen 2, S. Schommer. Fouls: 11.

Freedom 66, Amherst 49

At Freedom, the No. 4 seeded Irish outscored the No. 5 seeded Falcons 45-24 in the second half to pull away for the regional win.

Freedom opened its lead to 10 points with seven minutes remaining in the second half. Amherst cut its deficit to four points, but Freedom went on a six-point run to push the lead back to 10 points.

Charlie Jadin led the Irish (15-8) with 27 points, including 23 in the second half. Ty Brickner added 15 points for Freedom, which plays at Xavier today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Amherst … …25 24 — 49 Freedom … …21 45 — 66

Amherst: Cisewski 7, Van Nuys 1, Piotrowski 4, Glodowski 4, Groholski 18, Wideman 15. Totals 18 10-18 49. Three-pointers: Groholski 2, Wideman. Fouls: 19.

Freedom: Heenan 2, Balthazor 4, Green 7, Brickner 15, Jadin 27, Van Handel 4, Baumgart 4, Pingel 3. Totals 25 14-19 66. Three-pointers: Brickner, Jadin. Fouls: 16.

Wrightstown 63, Sturgeon Bay 50

At Sturgeon Bay, the Tigers held the Clippers to 12 points in the first half on their way to the regional victory.

Luke Haese finished with 22 points for Wrightstown (16-8), while James Hansen added 21.

Connor Gajda and Carson Talbert each scored 13 points for Sturgeon Bay (17-6).

Wrightstown will play at New Holstein today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Wrightstown … …28 35 — 63 Sturgeon Bay … …12 38 — 50

Wrightstown: Theunis 1, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 3, Klister 4, Hansen 21, Haese 22, Beining 6, Jaeger 2. Totals 20 15-22 63. Three-pointers: Haese 3, Hansen 3, Hazaert, Froehlke. Fouls: 12.

Sturgeon Bay: Wodack 3, Kurschner 9, Jackson 10, DeGrave 2, Gajda 13, Talbert 13. Totals 20 5-8 50. Three-pointers: Jackson 2, Wodack, Kurschner, Talbert. Fouls: 20.

Campbellsport 73, Winneconne 56

At Campbellsport, Austin Hecker hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as the Wolves fell to the Cougars in a regional semifinal.

Koy Walsh led Campbellsport with 23 points.

Winneconne … …26 30 — 56 Campbellsport … …39 34 — 73

Winneconne: Hecker 16, Berndt 2, Henderson 3, Schneider 3, Gmeiner 10, Bisset 2, Franz 6, Kramer 8, Murawski 6. Totals 20 8-8 56. Three-pointers: Hecker 4, Henderson, Schneider, Gmeiner 2. Fouls: 12.

Campbellsport: Johnson 17, Fryman 3, Koy Walsh 23, Kissinger 15, Ramthun 6, Narges 5, Kade Walsh 4. Totals 25 8-9 73. Three-pointers: Johnson 3, Fryman 3, Koy Walsh 3, Kissinger 3, Ramthun 2, Kade Walsh. Fouls: 11.

Division 4

Shiocton 82, Man. Lutheran 75

At Shiocton, Nate Schmidt scored 29 points to lead the Indians in the regional semifinal game.

“He did a really nice job attacking the basket,” Shiocton coach Chad Schmidt said. “They were defending his 3-point shot pretty well.”

Shiocton (18-5) led 51-33 at halftime as Tyler Bedor and Wesley Brouillard scored 11 and 10 points in the first half, respectively.

“We got the ball inside to them and we took what the defense gave us,” coach Schmidt said. “They made good decisions and were skilled down there.”

Top-seeded Shiocton will host No. 5 seeded St. Mary Catholic today at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Manitowoc Lutheran … …33 42 — 75 Shiocton … …51 31 — 82

Manitowoc Lutheran: Zastrow 21, Klein 9, C. Hillmer 11, Lomibao 6, Staudt 14, A. Hillmer 8, Lishcka 4, Rathje 2. Totals 27 8-10 75. Three-pointers: Zastrow 3, Klein 3, K. Hillmer 3, Staudt 4. Fouls: 17.

Shiocton: Spencer 9, Peterson 9, Leitzke 5, Brouillard 14, Bedor 16, Schmidt 29. Totals 33 13-18 82. Three-pointers: Spencer, Peterson, Schmidt. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30

At Iola, the No. 5 seeded Zephyrs outscored the No. 4 seeded Thunderbirds 28-15 in the first half to cruise to the regional semifinal win.

Grant Boyson had 15 points and Jordan Lacey added 11 for the Zephyrs (13-11).

St. Mary Catholic … …28 30 — 58 Iola-Scandinavia … …15 15 — 30

St. Mary Catholic: Davidson 1, Lacey 11, Jack 10, Nackers 2, Boyson 15, Uhlenbrauck 7, Fischer 10, Scheuers 2. Totals 25 5-12 58. Three-pointers: Lacey, Boyson 2. Fouls: 20.

Iola-Scandinavia: Holz 12, Carter Kurki 2, Connor Kurki 6, Stockwell 7, Huettner 2, Cady 1. Totals 7 16-23 30. Three-pointers: None. Fouls 13.

Division 5

Hilbert 64, Catholic Central 55

At Hilbert, Kody Krueger led four players in double figures with 18 points to lead the Wolves to the victory.

Jack Halbach added 16 points while Tristan Konen had 11 and Kyle Krueger 10 for Hilbert (23-1), which hosts Valley Christian in a regional final today.

Catholic Central … …25 30 — 55 Hilbert … …29 35 — 64

Catholic Central: Rueber 7, Hocking 6, Koenke 25, Pankau 9, Neuhaus 2, Zirbel 4, McKinney 2. Totals 20 11-13 55. Three-pointers: Koenke 3, Rueber. Fouls: 23.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 18, Konen 11, Propson 9, Kyle Krueger 10, Halbach 16. Totals 24 13-27 64. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 3, Konen. Fouls: 13.