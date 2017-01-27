Kimberly starts fast in beating Neenah

NEENAH – Kimberly bolted out to an 18-point halftime lead and rolled to a 60-40 victory Thursday over Neenah in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

Morgan Torzala led three Kimberly players in double figures with 16 points. Shea Dechant added 11 and Alina Hampton had 10.

“If you’re going to let Kimberly get an 18-point halftime lead on you with how patient they will be and how secure they are with the basketball, you’re going to be in trouble,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said.

Megan Lee had 11 points and Abby Rudolph added 10 for Neenah.

Kimberly … …38 22 — 60 Neenah … …20 20 — 40

Kimberly: Torzala 16, Hampton 10, Dechant 11, Kroner 5, Evers 5, Lamirande 4, Smith 4, Truax 3, Sikora 2. Totals 24 3-8 60. Three-pointers: Dechant 3, Torzala 2, Evers, Lamirande, Kroner, Truax. Fouls: 9.

Neenah: Lee 11, Rudolph 10, Argall 7, Obry 7, VanderMause 2, Dietzen 2, Sukanen 1. Totals 14 9-14 40. Three-pointers: Rudolph, Argall, Obry. Fouls: 12.

Bay Conference

West De Pere 62, Seymour 53

At Seymour, Elizabeth Edinger scored 24 points to lead the undefeated Phantoms to a two-game lead in the Bay Conference.

West De Pere pulled away from what was a three-point game with four minutes remaining when Hannah Stefaniak made a steal and freshman Alivia McNabb came up with the putback on the other end.

McNabb followed with a basket on the next West De Pere (14-0, 8-0) possession to build the lead to 48-41.

Hailey Oskey paced Seymour (11-5, 6-2) with 18 points, including 12 in the first half.

West De Pere … …31 31 — 62 Seymour … …30 23 — 53

West De Pere: Carriveau 11, Evans 8, Edinger 24, Raasch 2, McNabb 6, Stefaniak 11. Totals: 18 25-33 62. Three-pointer: Stefaniak. Fouls: 18.

Seymour: Oskey 18, Bluma 2, VandenLangenberg 11, Krause 15, Veldt 5, Heinke 2. Totals: 16 17-26 53. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, VandenLangenberg, Veldt. Fouls: 19.

Green Bay East 54, Menasha 46

At Green Bay, Ja’Staria Brantley scored 22 points to lead the Red Devils over the Bluejays.

Alexa Yost paced Menasha with 18 points.

Menasha … …24 22 — 46 Green Bay East … …29 25 — 54

Menasha: Roen 2, Anderson 2, Yost 18, Perez 3, Wussow 6, Hoekstra 15. Totals 17 12-18 46. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay East: Bazaldua 8, Watzka 13, Brantley 22, Malvitz 9, McDonald 2. Totals 18 13-14 54. Three-pointers: Watzka, Brantley 3, Malvitz. Fouls: 15.

New London 64, Green Bay West 42

At New London, Leah Porath scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Wildcats.

New London outscored Green Bay West 35-19 in the first half.

Jazzlynn Koeller paced the Wildcats with 12 points.

Green Bay West … …19 23 — 42 New London … …35 29 — 64

Green Bay West: Koeller 12, King 11, VerHaagh 8, Stascak 3, Snyder 8. Totals 13 9-14 42. Three-pointers: Koeller 3, King, VerHaagh 2, Stascak. Fouls: 9.

New London: Christian 10, Halvorsen 9, Madsen 2, Besaw 6, Rohan 3, Winkler 6, Porath 24, Konkol 4. Totals 27 3-4 64. Three-pointers: Halvorsen, Besaw 2, Winkler 2, Porath 2. Fouls: 14.

Shawano 73, Xavier 63

At Appleton, Bekah VandeHey scored 20 points and Karly Weycker added 16 to lead Xavier, which was outscored by five points in each half.

Jenna Schmitt added 11 points and Sarah Dombrowski had 10 for Xavier.

Shawano … …39 34 — 73 Xavier … …34 29 — 63

Shawano: Williams 2, Buschman 12, DePerry 23, Ward 13, Young 9, Gueths 14. Totals 25 18-20 73. Three-pointers: Buschman 3, Ward, Young. Fouls: 11.

Xavier: VandeHey 20, Schmitt 11, Zubella 6, S. Dombrowski 10, Weycker 16. Totals 28 3-8 63. Three-pointers: VandeHey 2, Schmitt 2. Fouls: 18.