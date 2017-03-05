Kimberly starts fast in big victory over Homestead

KIMBERLY – Playoff time is the perfect time to get hot.

The top-seeded Kimberly Papermakers are certainly aware of that as they had no trouble knocking off Homestead 77-46 on Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game.

Kimberly started the game with a 16-4 run in the first five minutes and never looked back.

“We had a good week of preparation and it showed today,” senior Danny Vanden Boom said. “We played our pack defense and got off to a hot start.”

Senior Will Chevalier led the Papermakers with eight points during the opening run.

“Coach (Lucky Wurtz) does a great job before the game of intensifying,” Chevalier said. “When the intensity is that high to start the game, I think we are going to come out hot in most games.”

Chevalier hit two 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the first half, while Alec Rosner, Vanden Boom and Bennett Thies also hit a basket from beyond the arc early in the half.

Kimberly continued to pull ahead as it led 34-12 with nearly five minutes remaining in the first half.

“We came out with energy,” Wurtz said. “The kids know it’s time to turn it on. That’s what we need to do to finish this thing.”

At halftime, Kimberly led 43-19 as Chevalier led the Papermakers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Vanden Boom added 10 points in the first half.

“It’s nice to be playing well at this time of year,” Wurtz said. “Just urgency, this is it, it’s one and done now.”

Chevalier finished with 22 points, followed by Rosner with 14 and Vanden Boom 13.

Kimberly will play No. 4 seed Menomonee Falls in a sectional semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manitowoc Lincoln.

“We have to take one game at a time, take time to scout our opponents and take time practicing as hard as we can,” Chevalier said.

Homestead… …19 27 — 46 Kimberly… …43 34 — 77

Homestead: Quinlevan 8, Foster Jr. 9, Mitman 3, Waddell 3, Johnson 14, Liudik 2, Kleinman 5, Sadoff 2. Totals 17 8-14 46. Three-pointers: Foster Jr., Mitman, Waddell, Kleinman. Fouls: 13.

Kimberly: Tessner 3, Chevalier 22, Rosner 14, Saxby 2, Vanden Boom 13, Johnson 7, DeValk 5, Thies 3, Nienhaus-Borchert 5, Jacobson 3. Totals 27 8-16 77. Three-pointers: Chevalier 6, Rosner 3, Vanden Boom 3, Johnson, Thies, Jacobson. Fouls: 10.

Jordan Jacobson: 920-996-7228 or jjacobson@postcrescent.com