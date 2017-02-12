Kimberly tops Hortonville on late basket

KIMBERLY – The Kimberly boys’ basketball team escaped with a 58-56 victory Saturday over Hortonville in a Fox Valley Association game.

The game was tight throughout and the Papermakers held a 53-48 lead with five minutes remaining.

The Polar Bears tied the game at 56-56 before Kimberly’s Will Chevalier scored the go-ahead basket with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Levi Nienhaus-Borchert and Alec Rosner led Kimberly with 16 points each. Chevalier added 15, including 11 in the second half.

With the win, the Papermakers improved to 17-1 overall and 13-1 in the FVA. They are one game behind Oshkosh North (18-0, 14-0) in the FVA title chase.

Ryan Krueger had 22 points for Hortonville and Charlie Schabo added 15.

Hortonville… …29 27 — 56 Kimberly… …33 25 — 58

Hortonville: Cross 3, R. Krueger 22, Welson 5, Guyette 7, Schabo 15, Vallafskey 4. Totals 20 12-13 56. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 2, Cross, Schabo. Fouls: 18.

Kimberly: Chevalier 15, Rosner 16, T. Johnson 2, Vanden Boom 6, D. Johnson 3, Nienhaus-Borchert 16. Totals 20 15-23 58. Three-pointers: Chevalier, Rosner, D. Johnson. Fouls: 11.

Neenah 77, Appleton West 76

At Appleton, the Rockets outscored the Terrors 17-16 in overtime to pull out the FVA victory.

Anthony Bartman scored eight points in overtime and Joe Jung had seven for Neenah. Jordan Mascal led the Rockets with 29 points, Jung had 18 and Bartman 16.

Will Mahoney led Appleton West with 28 points, including 17 in the second half. Jack Mahoney added 17 and Blake Pahlow had 12.

Neenah… …31 29 17 — 77 Appleton West… …30 30 16 — 76

Neenah: Mericle 7, Jung 18, Dehn 2, Morrow 2, Mascal 29, Sims 3, Bartman 16. Totals 22 28-34 77. Three-pointers: Mascal 3, Jung, Sims. Fouls: 23.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 17, Singh 4, Bell 8, W. Mahoney 28, Pahlow 12, Hartjes 1, Reader 5, Pitz 1. Totals 26 18-26 76. Three-pointers: W. Mahoney 3, Pahlow 3. Fouls: 24.

Fond du Lac 53, Appleton East 48

At Appleton, the Cardinals took advantage of a pair of turnovers by the Patriots to pull out the win in the back-and-forth contest.

Luke Loewe led Fond du Lac with 15 points.

Kaden Clark scored 13 points to lead Appleton East.

Fond du Lac… …22 31 — 53 Appleton East… …24 24 — 48

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 10, Jorgensen 6, Cole 8, Fredrickson 4, Head 6, Loewe 15, Rusch 4. Totals 20 8-10 53. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen 2, Cole 2. Fouls: 16.

Appleton East: Nowak 9, Polfuss 8, Kotarek 9, Gurholt 6, Clark 13, Derfus 2, Leisner 1. Totals 17 8-13 48. Three-pointers: Nowak 2, Kotarek, Gurholt 2, Clark. Fouls: 12.

Merrill 61, New London 46

At New London, Devin Winkler scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, who fell behind by 13 points at halftime in their nonconference loss to the Bluejays.

New London shot just 35 percent from the floor.

Merrill, which made 22-of-44 field goals, was led by Quinn Steckbauer and Zach Mootz with 14 points each.

Merrill… …32 29 — 61 New London… …19 27 — 46

Merrill: Steckbauer 14, Mootz 14, Tabor 11, Bonnell 6, Ollhoff 12, Renken 4. Totals 22 10-14 61. Three-pointers: Steckbauer 2, Mootz, Tabor, Bonnell 2, Ollhoff. Fouls: 16.

New London: Winkler 17, Locy 8, Wolf 6, Kurth 2, Oberstadt 3, Wohlt 10. Totals 16 9-15 46. Three-pointers: Winkler 3, Locy, Wolf. Fouls: 17.

GIRLS

Appleton East 55, Fond du Lac 43

At Fond du Lac, Lexie Schneider scored 19 points and Abbie King had 12 to lead the Patriots to the Fox Valley Association win.

Appleton East… …26 29 — 55 Fond du Lac… …20 23 — 43

Appleton East: Roberts 2, Schneider 19, Al-Ibrahim 7, Peterson 2, Van Gompel 1, Dailey 8, Andrew 1, West 3, King 12. Totals 21 10-20 55. Three-pointers: Dailey 2, Al-Ibrahim. Fouls: 23.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 15, Wendels 13, Tracy 5, Loewe 2, Smit 2, Dille 6. Totals 12 18-30 43. Three-pointer: Wendels. Fouls: 17.

Hilbert 35, Sheboygan Lutheran 34

At Plymouth, Makaylee Kuhn scored 19 points and Megan Lau pulled down 15 rebounds for the Wolves (8-14) in the Big East Conference tournament seventh-place game at Lakeland College.

Dacota Weigert had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Sheboygan Lutheran (6-16).

Sheboygan Lutheran… …15 19 — 34 Hilbert… …19 16 — 35

Sheboygan Lutheran: Pingel 6, Weigert 15, Gottowski 8, Oberreich 2, Touw 3. Totals 14 4-8 34. Three-pointers: Pingel, Gottowski. Fouls: 15.

Hilbert: Wiese 4, Schaffer 1, Lau 7, Kuhn 19, Schoen 2, Duchow 2. Totals 15 3-10 35. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 11.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, St. Mary Catholic 25

At Plymouth, Abbi Thelen scored 10 points to lead the Zephyrs, who were outscored 25-11 in the second half of the Big East Conference tournament game.

Liz Bruggink led Cedar Grove-Belgium with 10 points.

Neither team made a 3-pointer in the game.

St. Mary Catholic… …14 11 — 25 Cedar Grove-Belgium… …16 25 — 41

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 4, S. Andersen 4, Bittner 1, Britt 4, Thelen 10, Jares 2. Totals 5 15-24 25. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Meerdink 5, Beutel 6, Bruggink 10, Buechler 5, Obbink 9, Green 2, Felsinger 4. Totals 14 13-23 41. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.