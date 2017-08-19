Kimberly (Wis.) extends longest active winning streak to 57 with close victory

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – The biggest game in the state of Wisconsin didn’t disappoint Friday.

Kimberly rallied for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute to upend Fond du Lac, 35-28 in front of a packed crowd at Fruth Field.

With the victory, Kimberly extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 57 games.

DJ Stewart scored on a 2-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in regulation to give Kimberly the final score in one of the state’s most anticipated matchups. Stewart’s touchdown capped a clutch drive engineered by Kimberly quarterback Alec Rosner.

Fond du Lac had one last chance to tie, but Jack Cole’s pass into the end zone in the final seconds was intercepted by Kimberly’s Drew Vandermissen.

Stewart also had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Zach Lechnir on a halfback option pass that sparked a wild fourth quarter that say 28 points scored, 21 of them by the Papermakers.

Lechnir finished with 188 yards on four catches, including a 71-yard touchdown haul from Rosner.

Rosner also had a big day, finishing with 286 yards passing 11-of-16 attempts. Stewart grinded out 90 yards on 28 carries.

Cole was 14-of-28 for 244 yards with three touchdowns, including a 62-yard score to Henry Lange near the end of the third quarter.

Colton Wasieleski had a touchdown and 127 yards on 30 carries for Fond du Lac.