Kimberly's Jones finalist for NFL's Coach of the Year award

Kimberly football coach Steve Jones has named one of two finalists for the coveted Don Shula high school football Coach of the Year award presented by the NFL.

Jones, in his sixth season as head coach at Kimberly, guided the Papermakers to their fourth WIAA consecutive state championship this past fall. Kimberly has won the last three state titles in Division 1 and also won the Division 2 title in 2013.

Kimberly also has a 56-game win streak, the state record for most consecutive victories and also the longest current win streak in the nation.

According to a press release by the NFL, Jones was nominated by the Green Bay Packers for his commitment to player health and safety and the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula.

According to the NFL, a blue ribbon panel including Shula, Peyton Manning and Michael Strahan reviewed the nominations and selected the two finalists, including Jones.

Jones will be recognized for his achievements at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this weekend.

Jones and the other finalist will receive $10,000 grants to their respective high school football programs and a $5,000 cash award as well as an all-expense trip to both the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LI in Houston. The national winner will also receive an additional $5,000 grant to their high school football program and an additional $5,000 cash award.