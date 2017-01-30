Kimberly’s Jones runner-up for national honor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kimberly football coach Steve Jones finished as runner-up to Dallas-area coach Randy Allen for the coveted Don Shula high school football coach of the year award Sunday night.

The two coaches were invited to the NFL’s Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium, where Allen was announced as the winner.

Jones, who completed his sixth season as head coach at Kimberly, guided the Papermakers to their fourth-consecutive WIAA state championship in November. Kimberly has won the last three state titles in Division 1 and won the Division 2 title in 2013. He has an overall record of 74-4 at Kimberly.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment for our football program and our entire coaching staff and everyone involved,” Jones said when reached by phone Sunday. “To be in the same conversation with a lot of these amazing coaches is truly something special.”

Kimberly has a 56-game winning streak, the state record for most consecutive victories and also the longest current winning streak in the nation. Jones was named the state’s coach of the year by the Associated Press as well as the wissports.net/Wisconsin Football Coaches Association coach of the year.

Jones was nominated by the Green Bay Packers for his commitment to player health and safety and the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula.

“One of coolest experiences was to meet the other 30-some coaches that were nominated and the unbelievable stories that they had,” Jones said. “To be mentioned in the same breath as these great coaches here is an honor.”

Allen, of Highland Park High School, was nominated by the Dallas Cowboys. He closed out his 18th season as the Scots’ head coach by leading his team to a Class 5A Division 1 Texas state championship. Highland is the winningest program in the history of Texas high school football.

The NFL awarded a $10,000 grant to their respective high school football programs and a $5,000 cash award, as well as an all-expense paid trip to both the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LI in Houston. Allen, as the national winner, will receive an additional $5,000 grant to his high school football program and an additional $5,000 cash award.

