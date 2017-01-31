Kimmey takes over Satellite football program

Ted Kimmey has been promoted from offensive coordinator to head football coach at Satellite High.

Kimmey is a West Point graduate who played offensive line there. In addition to being the offensive coordinator for the Scorpions, he teaches at the school.

Carstens, who had been the coach at Cocoa Beach more than a decade ago, recently completed his third season as head Scorps coach after having served as an assistant coach for the 2010 and ’11 seasons.

