King grad Ambry Thomas wants to play right away at U-M

Michigan football early enrollee Ambry Thomas, a cornerback from Detroit King, is trying to learn all he can in an effort to play this fall as a true freshman.

Thomas was among several players who participated in Michigan’s Signing of the Stars spectacle at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

“It’s been a great experience,” Thomas said of his short time on campus. “I’ve been developing myself all around… I’m working on little stuff to better myself as a football player.”

Thomas said his competitive spirit won’t disappear in college.

“When I think something I usually do it,” he said. “This is just going to be great, just to learn from guys like Lavert (Hill) and David Long on stuff I don’t know yet. They’re teaching me right now. I gotta learn.

“I gotta work on a lot of stuff, a lot of drills. Use my hands more at the line. I like doing that, too. It’s not going to be that hard. I’m loving the process. I’m loving everything Michigan has to offer me right now. I’ve just been enjoying a lot of stuff.”

Thomas helped lead King to consecutive Division 2 state titles as a junior and senior. He had 34 catches for 903 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver in 2016, plus 44 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions.

He’s a cousin of fellow U-M defensive back and early enrollee Jaylen Kelly-Powell, who also attended the Signing of the Stars event.

The event was toned down this year compared to its debut in 2016 – when people like pro wrestler Ric Flair and Derek Jeter participated. Thomas said it was still a big deal for U-M.

“This is like the only school that does something amazing like this,” Thomas said. “We’re one of a kind.”

Thomas is part of one of the most highly ranked recruiting class at U-M in years.

“I want all of us to learn together,” Thomas said. “I’m hoping this class can take Michigan football to the next level.”

Thomas (6-feet, 170 pounds) said playing for defensive coordinator Don Brown was ultimately why he chose Michigan over other schools.

“His defense is so aggressive,” Thomas said. “Cornerback is going to be man on man all day on an island. I like that type of football. At my high school, that’s all we did.

“I felt real comfortable with just worrying about my man in front of me.“

Thomas is ranked second on the Detroit Free Press’ Fab 50 list, 17th at his position nationally by 247sports.com and 122nd nationally. He said he wants to be another great cornerback like Jourdan Lewis, a first-team All-American at U-M this past season.

“We want to be possibly better than Jourdan Lewis one day,” Thomas said. “He’s a great football player.”