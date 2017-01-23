King-Shaw honored by Gatorade

Reed senior Sam King-Shaw was named the Gatorade Nevada girls cross-country runner of the year on Monday.

King-Shaw won Nevada state championship cross-country race last fall in 18 minutes, 9 seconds. She also won the Northern 4A Regional race in 19:52.

Shaw has volunteered on behalf of RAVE Family Center, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and at a veterinary clinic.

“Samantha is a coach’s dream,” Reed coach Lisa Stevens said in a news release. “This season was a culmination of her work ethic and consistent training. She’s a natural leader and a source of great inspiration for all of our younger runners.” ‘

King-Shaw carries a 3.95 grade point average.

She is the first Nevada Gatorade cross-country runner of the year from Reed. King-Shaw is a finalist for the Gatorade national girls cross-country runner, to be chosen in February.

She will receive two trophies, one for her and one for the school and Reed will receive a large banner. Past Reed recipients are Gabby Williams (Track & field) and Julia Jensen (softball).

King-Shaw will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant.

Previous winners of the Gatorade Nevada cross-country runner of the year are: Alexis Gourrier, Centennial (2015-16); Skyler Flora, Truckee (2014-015); Sydney Badger, Centennial (2013-14, 2012-13); Mary Jo Wright, Elko (2011-12); Katie Gorczyca, Palo Verde, (2010-11); and Kelsey Smith, South Tahoe, 2009-10, 2008-09; 2007-8).