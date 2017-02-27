Kirby Bennett on Bishop Gorman: 'I really didn't understand what they were about 'til I got here'

LAS VEGAS—According to figures released by the city planning department in Allen, Texas, the population at last count was 98,143.

There are more than two million in Las Vegas.

That can be quite a change for a 17-year-old, even one with 46 scholarship offers and more than 92,200 followers on Twitter.

But four-star running back Kirby Bennett said he’s adjusting to life in his new surroundings, thanks in large part to his new teammates at three-time defending USA TODAY Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman.

Bennett, who competed this past weekend with 702 Elite in the Pylon 7on7 Las Vegas National Championship alongside a few other highly-rated Gaels he’ll play with in the fall, transferred earlier this year. He cited his mother’s job as the reason for the move to Nevada, in a tweet that announced his move to the national powerhouse.

“Honestly, I’ve really enjoyed it,” Bennett said. “Guys like Dorian (Thompson-Robinson), Brevin (Jordan), EA (Palaie Gaoteote)— they’ve brought me in as a brother. They’ve taught me a lot, they work hard at Bishop Gorman and I’m trying to get acclimated to that scenery.”

Bennett, who ran for 808 yards on 127 carries with six rushing touchdowns last season for Allen (14-1), credits a breakout playoff game as a sophomore for “blowing up on Twitter.” But while Thompson-Robinson, Jordan and Gaoteote have a little more than 17,000 followers on Twitter combined, they’re already a part of something greater than social media. All three have been a part of Gorman’s Super 25 three-peat, while also helping the Gaels run their win streak to 54 games after winning its eighth consecutive state title with an 84-8 destruction of then No. 21 Liberty (Henderson).

And with Biaggio Ali-Walsh heading to Cal, the Gaels are expected to hand the ball to returning running back Amod Cianelli, who rushed for 793 yards and five TDs last year as a sophomore, leaving Bennett with plenty of work to do if he wants to earn his way into coach Kenny Sanchez’s lineup.

Bennett admitted his laid-back ways caught up to him when he turned in Allen High’s red, white and navy, for Bishop Gorman’s flashy orange and blue. While he knew the Gaels had stellar talent, he didn’t quite understand the work they put in, many months before the season gets underway.

So once winter break ended, and the quest for another Super 25 title and its ninth straight state championship began, Bennett received an abrupt wake-up call.

“I really didn’t understand what they were about ’til I got here. It’s work, everyday,” the 6-foot, 195-pound power back said. “I wouldn’t say I had a poor work ethic, but because of my God-given talent, I thought I could take some things off and really didn’t have to work. I tried doing that at Gorman, they got on my butt and I’ve adapted to what their work ethic is and I’m trying to catch up to everybody. It’s just a great environment, great coaching, you got coaches that actually really care about you.”

Sanchez said as Bennett was easing into his new regimen, he skipped a couple of weight-lifting sessions, simply not realizing the expectations and standards set by those who have helped sculpt the nation’s top program.

“When he got here, I told him the only thing I care about is how hard we work before games,” Sanchez said. “We pride ourselves in our hard work. Anyone who comes through here and sees us in January, February, March, and April – it’s a pretty cool thing to see. We’re trying to get bigger, stronger, and faster. And the cool thing is, that’s our system. I don’t have to coach that. It’s already in place and the guys will let you know. If you’re standing around, not working hard, they’ll get on you.”

After bowing out early this past weekend in the Pylon 7on7 Las Vegas National Championship, Bennett and his 702 Elite teammates will be on the field again this weekend, looking for redemption at adidas’ 7on7 National Championship at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas.