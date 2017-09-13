Kirk Herbstreit calls out recruits who called for J.T. Barrett's benching

It’s been three days since J.T. Barrett and Ohio State laid an egg against Oklahoma, leading some to call for the Buckeyes to bench the senior quarterback in favor of youngster Dwayne Haskins. Two of those critics were current high school seniors who are reportedly considering the Buckeyes. Now they’re in the line of fire themselves for making their comments and opinions public.

Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN color commentator and college football talking head/celebrity, took to Twitter Tuesday to call out Micah Parsons and Jackson Carman for criticizing Urban Meyer’s decision to stick with Barrett.

Here’s what Herbstreit said about the young prospects and their outspoken criticism of the suddenly 1-1 Buckeyes.

Can someone get a memo to ALL RECRUITS of EVERY SCHOOL to please keep quiet and worry about their own teams. Not a good look for these guys. https://t.co/5NLH5PXBHV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 12, 2017

Pretty sure their opinions, once they get into their future locker rooms, won't go over real well. https://t.co/Gp1qEeXpHx — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 12, 2017

What does Herbstreit’s outspoken critique mean for Parsons and Carman, and Ohio State’s chance of landing the five-star prospects? For one, Herbstreit is an Ohio State legend, beloved in Columbus despite a very ugly public dispute about his family’s donation of its house to the local fire department.

Despite his public neutrality in his role for ESPN, Herbstreit is still considered an Ohio State loyalist who speaks his mind, generally in the interest of his alma mater when he’s not on air. Essentially, his criticism is notable because it comes from a highly public figure who isn’t directly affiliated with Ohio State but is generally accepted to represent its best interests.

What Herbstreit’s public comments mean for Ohio State’s chance of landing either Pasons or Carman remains to be seen. That either recruit finds himself in this position months before National Signing Day, with the Buckeyes still considered serious contenders to land their signature, speaks volumes not only about the pace of this recruiting cycle, but also Ohio State’s dominant position among national powers in the 2018 Class.