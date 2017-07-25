Louisville football joins Kentucky and Georgia in offering 6-6, 350-pound 8th-grader

The University of Louisville is the latest college football program to make a very early scholarship offer to massive local middle school prospect Kiyaunta Goodwin.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman who is entering eighth grade at Olmsted Academy, tweeted Monday evening that he was “blessed to received an offer my hometown … University of Louisville.”

His personal trainer, former U of L player Chris Vaughn, confirmed in a text message that Goodwin got the offer.

It’s Goodwin’s third offer, following ones from Kentucky and Georgia. Vaughn predicted that Goodwin would become a major recruit as early as this summer.