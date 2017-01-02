K'Lavon Chaisson equals sacks record at Under Armour All-America Game

K’Lavon Chaisson heads back home to Texas from the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando having tied the record for sacks with three.

Chaisson, a defensive end from North Shore (Houston), had three sacks to equal the mark set by Rashan Gary last year and Noah Spence in 2012.

He finished with six unassisted tackles, including five for loss, and one pass break-up as well.

“I just played my game,” Chaisson said. “I didn’t let anyone get too much and didn’t try to do too much. I just blocked everything out and focused.”

Among the difficult parts of playing defense in an all-star game environment is there is no film to preview in advance as there is during the season.

“It’s not hard but challenging,” he said. “I just had to watch them a couple plays and then go off that.”

Chaisson, who is 6-4 and 211 pounds, announced Friday that Texas and LSU are his top two. He said he would only be talking to programs where he has official visits planned. That list includes LSU and Texas, but he also had visits scheduled to Colorado and USC. He did not indicate whether those visits were still on.

He is ranked as the No. 6 weak side defensive end, No. 11 player in Texas and No. 87 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.