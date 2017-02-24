Kleen, DCG muscle past Ballard, reach substate final

GRIMES, Ia. — Brody Kleen exited Thursday night’s district final to a roaring applause, but the only thing he heard and saw was his coach congratulating him with shrieks of joy. Kleen and Joel Rankin took a moment to embrace, knowing full well that Dallas Center-Grimes’ season was still alive.

“He and the other seniors want it bad,” Rankin said. “He played great. One of his best games of the year. He really attacked the basket and did a lot of things well. He’s had a great year for us, and he doesn’t want it to end.”

The Mustangs beat Ballard, 67-55, at home Thursday in the Class 3A, District 4 title game. Dallas Center-Grimes, now 14-9 overall and winners of four straight games, advances to Monday’s Substate 2 final at Johnston, where it’ll play Boone for the right to go to the state tournament.

The game began with a lot of back and forth.

After the Mustangs opened on a 7-0 run, Ballard (9-14) rebounded to take a 14-13 lead after the first quarter. The first half alone had six lead changes, with DCG claiming a 29-25 advantage at the intermission.

From there, the contest settled in. The Mustangs never trailed again, but the Bombers came within a possession six different times in the third quarter. Trey Drummond and Max Stoltz led Ballard with 21 and 19 points, respectively. Everybody else combined for just 15.

That was thanks in large part to the Mustang defense, which held the Bombers to 16 of 42 shooting on the night. Even more, Tyler Ihle, Ballard’s star senior who scored 36, 23 and 20 points in his last three games, was held to just one point, and missed all six of his shots from the field.

“When you play DCG, you know you’re going to play about five or six different defenses,” Ballard coach Chris Deason said. “You know they’re going to face guard guys and change it up all the time. We prepared for it and we knew what we were getting into.

“I thought our guys did a good job of fighting through it and just playing hard … the end of the third just did not go well for us. We ended up getting down six right there. We needed that to go differently.”

DCG often turned that stingy defense into points on the other end. The Mustangs totaled four blocks, including one from Kleen in the second half, which put a cap on a 20-point performance wherein he shot 7 of 10 from the field. Of his 20, 13 came in the second half.

“We just got it done,” said Kleen, one of four seniors on the DCG roster. “I just wanted the ball and knew I could take on my defender. Just took it to the basket.”

Behind Kleen, three other Mustang players scored in double figures. Trey Humphrey added 12 behind an 8 of 12 showing from the charity stripe, and Tanner Epple matched him with a 5 of 9 night from the field off the bench. Trevor Grove poured in another 10 behind two 3-pointers.

DCG is now just one win away from reaching Wells Fargo Arena for the second time in three years. This year’s group has especially impressed Rankin.

Only one player with major playing experience — Steve Borneman, who scored 7 on Thursday — returned from last year’s team.

“We just have to keep working and doing what we’re doing,” Kleen said. “If we keep playing hard, we can get another win.”

Ballard (55) — Edwards 3, Stoltz 19, Wilson 2, Ihle 1, Drummond 21, Torkelson 3, Winterboer 3, Baumhover 3. Also played — Roberts, Schafbuch, Fletcher. Totals: 16-42, 16-19.

Dallas Center-Grimes (67) — Grove 10, Borneman 7, Humphrey 12, Kleen 20, Epple 12, Pride 3, Clapper 3. Also played — Duey, Rosa. Totals: 21-45, 17-23.

Ballard…14 11 14 16 — 55

Dallas Center-Grimes…13 16 16 22 — 67

3-pointers — Dallas Center-Grimes 8 (Grove 2, Epple 2, Kleen 2, Borneman 1, Pride 1), Ballard 7 (Drummond 3, Stoltz 1, Torkelson 1, Winterboer 1, Baumhover 1). Fouls — Ballard 18, DCG 16. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com, or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin.