Kleen hits game-winner on senior night as DCG tops Oskaloosa

GRIMES, Ia. — Brody Kleen wanted the ball. Needed the ball. The Dallas Center-Grimes senior craved for the opportunity to give his team a victory, so with less than 10 seconds left in Friday night’s game against Oskaloosa, he asked coach Joel Rankin for a play that would get him the ball.

“And the play was set up perfectly for my left,” Kleen said postgame, describing his go-ahead field goal with 3.2 seconds remaining. “That’s exactly where I like to go, and I converted.”

That bucket held as the game-winner, giving the Mustangs a 52-50 home win over Oskaloosa. The victory is Dallas Center-Grimes’ 11th of the year against four losses. The Indians, meanwhile, dropped to 8-6 with the loss, their fourth by five points or fewer.

It was a night dedicated to the four DCG seniors: Kleen, Jack Duey, Trevor Grove and Trenton Pride. All four started the game, and Kleen, Duey and Grove combined for six first-half field goals to give the Mustangs a 26-21 halftime lead.

“We’re in the toughest conference in the state, in Class 3A, in my opinion,” Rankin said. “No disrespect to the other conferences, but every night is a battle, and these kids brought it tonight.”

Oskaloosa, a young team with talent up and down the roster, refused to back down. After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, the Indians stormed back in the third quarter. Sophomore Cole Henry led the charge, scoring six straight to open the frame to give his team a 27-26 lead.

Back-and-forth the teams went, swapping leads every other possession. Oskaloosa led by one after the third quarter, but DCG took the lead back after 90 seconds had passed in the fourth. Henry led all scorers with 18, and star Oskaloosa freshman Xavier Foster added six along with three blocks.

“Our guys got better in the second half and attacked the rim,” Oskaloosa coach Ryan Parker said. “Credit to Dallas Center-Grimes, because what they do defensively frustrates a lot of teams. They’re running and jumping and playing a triangle and two, or a box and one.

“Every possession with them is different, and they don’t take steps back.

Even as Oskaloosa made it a game, the Mustangs showed their mettle. After a 9-0 start to the season, they had lost four of their last five games entering Friday — three of them by double digits. On Friday, Kleen and Co. battled to keep the game close, matching Oskaloosa bucket for bucket down the stretch.

Grove and Kleen each led DCG with 12, and Steve Borneman added another nine. Grove missed a pair of free throws with less than a minute to play, but Borneman fought for the offensive rebound. Rankin then called a timeout.

The Mustangs met in the huddle, where Kleen pled his case. The play call was “Louisville,” and it was set up perfectly for Kleen to go to his left. He received the ball on the in-bounds pass, dribbled into Oskaloosa’s Jared Kruse, rose up and knocked down the shot with 3.2 seconds left.

Oskaloosa’s last-gasp attempt missed, and the DCG faithful erupted in full throat. Kleen threw his arms up in disbelief, then cracked a smile. He said he had always dreamed of sinking a game-winner on senior night, and on Friday, that dream came true.

“He’s had such a great year for us,” Rankin said. “He said he wanted the ball and he made a really tough shot. It’s senior night, so it’s pretty cool that he got that and knocked it down.”

Oskaloosa (50) – Tucker 8, Moore 5, Henry 18, Yates 13, Foster 6. Also played – DeKock, Kruse, Sterner, Nunnikhoven. Totals: 18, 8-15.

Dallas Center-Grimes (52) – Duey 3, Grove 12, Borneman 9, Kleen 12, Humphreys 7, Cooney 6, Epple 3. Also played – Pride, Clapper. Totals: 18, 11-18.

Oskaloosa…6 15 16 13 – 50

Dallas Center-Grimes…15 11 10 12 – 52

3-pointers – Oskaloosa 6 (Yates 3, Tucker 2, Foster 1), Dallas Center-Grimes 5 (Duey, Grove, Borneman, Cooney, Epple). Fouls – Oskaloosa 21, Dallas Center-Grimes 18. Fouled out – None. Technical Fouls – None.

DCG girls roll Oskaloosa at home

The Dallas Center-Grimes girls’ basketball team faced no drama whatsoever in its 74-34 win over Oskaloosa on Friday night.

The Fillies (11-6), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 4A rankings by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, raced out to a 42-15 halftime lead, thanks mostly to their reserves, as 33 of their 42 total points in the first half came off the bench.

That trend continued as DCG only added to its lead as the game wore on. Jenna Borchers came off the bench and led all scorers with 26 points. Mallory Vroegh pitched in with 13 while Brooke Kramer and Rachel Lowary both added 8.

Oskaloosa (2-14) struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Only Alexis Westercamp reached double figures, scoring 12. Shalandra Shilling added another 8, all in the second half.

Oskaloosa (34) – VanMaanen 2, Holmberg 3, Wastercamp 12, Denburger 6, Shilling 8, K. Smith 3. Also played – S. Smith, Strovers, Cook, Nelson. Totals: 15, 3-6.

Dallas Center-Grimes (74) – Kramer 8, Jorgensen 2, Wuebker 5, Lowary 8, Vroegh 13, Borchers 26, Cunningham 6, Neumann 2, Denger 4. Also played – Junge, Nolte, Osborn, Elfvin. Totals: 28, 14-17.

Oskaloosa…7 8 9 10 – 34

Dallas Center-Grimes…13 29 15 17 – 74

3-pointers – Dallas Center-Grimes 4 (Borchers 2, Vroegh 1, Wuebker 1), Oskaloosa 1 (K. Smith). Fouls – Oskaloosa 15, Dallas Center-Grimes 13. Technical Fouls – None. Fouled out – None.