Knights hang on for 12th straight win

It’s been 46 days since O’Gorman last lost a boys basketball game. The Knights continued that streak and have now won 12 straight and improved to 17-3 on the season with a 63-57 victory over Washington.

The Knights nearly blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead but held on in the final minute to avoid a colossal collapse. O’Gorman went the final 7:20 of the game with just one basket and a total of nine points points.

The Warriors (10-10) outscored OG 19-14 in the fourth quarter and never flinched despite being down double digits with under four minutes to play. Washington got it to four points with 45 seconds remaining on a Logan Uttecht basket to make it 57-53. O’Gorman responded with some late free throws, but the Warriors again cut it to four with five seconds remaining on a Jack Talley basket. A pair of free throws from Louis Peterson sealed the win moments later.

“That’s on me,” O’Gorman coach Derek Robey said of O’Gorman’s fourth quarter woes. “We were in a position where we were trying to, not really stall, but get one decent look and make Washington play defense a little bit and wind down the clock. I took us out of our rhythm and we were basically one-and-done.”

Matt Cartwright had a monster game for the Knights, scoring 29 points. He had 24 after three quarters before O’Gorman struggled to score in the fourth. Isaac Goeman led the Warriors (10-10) with 15 points.

Although a seemingly big advantage on paper for O’Gorman entering the game, Goeman wanted no part of it. The 6-6 senior scored the first eight points of the game and O’Gorman had no answer for him. Goeman simply muscled is way to the rim on four consecutive trips down the floor and the Knights were on their heels from the start.

“He’s a great player. Such a strong player,” Robey said of Goeman. “As a coach I was somewhat concerned, but at the same time, I knew what they were trying to do and trying to bury us. We just needed to figure out the best match ups. We knew that was going to be their go-to.”

But it seemed only a matter of time before Cartwright surfaced for the Knights to counter the early Washington surge. O’Gorman didn’t score a field goal until the 2:32 mark of the first quarter; fittingly on Cartwright 3-pointer.

Despite getting out to the quick 8-0 lead, Washington couldn’t hold it. Cartwright’s 3-pointer cut it to 8-5 and the Knights kept chipping away at the lead. They trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, but put 24 points on the board in the second quarter and led 35-25 at halftime. An Isaac Struck 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play got the lead to as many as 13 in the first half.

Washington didn’t fade despite getting down by 13 in the second quarter. Following Stuck’s 3-pointer late in the second quarter, the Warriors went on a 10-2 run to make it 37-32 with 4:53 to play in the third. But again, Cartwright answered when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. The long ball didn’t fall, but he went 3-for-3 from the line to increase the lead to 40-32. Less than a minute later, it happened again, and Cartwright drained two of three.

The win snaps a three-game win streak for the Warriors, but for the Knights, the win continues their quest for the No. 1 seed in District 1AA headed into the postseason.

“It doesn’t add pressure,” Robey said of the current 12-game wining streak. “The pressure came for us in the sense that we were trying to secure the No. 1 seed in the district. Not because of who we’re going to play, but because we wanted to get that game at home. We know it’s going to be a dogfight no matter who we play in the district.”

O’Gorman’s only loss to a South Dakota school this year came on Jan. 6 at home to Rapid City Stevens.

O’GORMAN (17-3)

Joey Messler 2 0-1 5, Jaron Zwagerman 1 1-2 3, Louis Peterson 1 4-4 7, Matt Cartwright 9 7-8 29, Carter Kosiak 1 0-0 2, Michael Statz 1 2-4 4, Isaac Struck 3 1-2 9, Tyler Hayes 1 0-0 2, Akoi Akoi 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 15-22 63.

WASHINGTON (10-10)

Topher Zahn 1 0-0 3, Landon Carda 0 0-0 0, Jack Talley 3 3-3 9, Logan Uttecht 4 5-6 13, Isaac Goeman 7 1-2 15, Nolan Behr 0 0-0 0, Seth Benson 1 0-0 2, Angel Arroyo 3 2-4 8, Zach Heins 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 12-17 57.

O’Gorman 11 35 49 63

Washington 13 25 38 57

3-point goals – OG 8 (Cartwright 4), SFW 1 (Zahn). Rebounds – OG 32 (Zwagerman 4, Kosiak 4, Statz 4), SFW 34 (Goeman 7). Assists – OG 7 (Cartwright 2, Struck 2), SFW 6 (Talley 2, Uttecht 2). Steals – OG 6 (Messler 2, Zwagerman 2, Cartwright 2), SFW 6 (Uttecht 3). Blocked Shots – OG 1 (Kosiak), SFW 0. Turnovers – OG 10, SFW 15. Total fouls – OG 14, SFW 19. Fouled Out – none.