Knights top Chargers in cross-class battle of No. 1s

Although it was a game between top-ranked teams in different classes, O’Gorman was in a class all its own Tuesday night against Sioux Falls Christian. So much so that the Knights pulled its starters midway through the fourth quarter, scored just one field goal in the final seven minutes, and still won by 23.

The Class AA top-ranked Knights clamped down on defense and held SFC, ranked No. 1 in Class A, to its season low in scoring in a 73-50 victory. The Chargers (2-2) entered the game averaging 75.3 points per game and twice scored in the 80s this year.

“That was an incredible defensive performance for us,” O’Gorman coach Derek Robey said. “I thought getting out the gate that we played great team defense. Sioux Falls Christian is as good a team as you’re going to find around the perimeter. They can shoot it.”

But against O’Gorman, the Chargers had trouble getting anything going, especially the perimeter. SFC hit just four 3-pointers all night, three by sophomore Gavin Schipper. But more importantly, they couldn’t stop the Knights, even when they did. Numerous times down he floor throughout the game, the Knights got multiple shots on the offensive end, and they made SFC pay.

“We knew this was going to be a scrappy team and they were going to crash the boards hard so that’s what we worked on all week,” said senior forward Matt Cartwright on O’Gorman’s offensive rebounding. “Leading up to this it was all about crashing the boards, securing the ball and matching their intensity.”

O’Gorman out-rebounded SFC 30-26, but 15 of the Knights’ rebounds came on the offensive end. JP Costello finished the night with a double-double of 12 points and ten rebounds, five on the offensive end.

“We talked to our guys and told them that every shot taken is a pass to you; go get it,” Robey said. “That’s the mind frame we set. JP Costello did a great job going to the boards. We knew they were going to make some shots, but we wanted it to be one and done for them.”

After Schipper hit a deep 3-pointer for the Chargers to make it 24-21 with 6:33 to play in the second quarter, O’Gorman went on a 15-6 run to finish out the half to take a 39-27 lead at the break. The run included a very deep 3-pointer from Cartwright, who finished with a game-high 24 points, and was capped by a Joey Messler layup at the buzzer to give the Knights the 12-point lead heading into halftime.

But it was the third quarter where the Knights blew it open. O’Gorman outscored SFC 23-12 in the quarter and built the lead to 62-39. Cartwright scored eight points in the quarter, six in the span of 1:05.

SFC was still digging midway through the third quarter, down 17 when Dejay Fykstra had a good look in the lane blocked by O’Gorman’s Jaron Zwagerman. The crowd erupted on the block, and O’Gorman went on a 15-5 run to essentially put the game away.

“The second quarter I was a little off and my legs just weren’t going,” Cartwright said. “The third quarter was better and I started feeling it. It’s just one of those things.”

The Knights got the lead to as many as 28 at 70-42 with five minutes to play when Tyler Hayes hit a free throw. O’Gorman scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter and made just three field goals, but the game was well in-hand.

SFC was led by Lincoln Unruh with ten points. Four other Chargers scored nine points each.

SFC (2-2)

Tanner Reu 0 0-0 0, Koln Oppold 3 3-4 9, Lincoln Unruh 3 3-4 10, Lee Vande Kamp 4 1-2 9, Jack Reinesch 0 0-0 0, Gavin Schipper 3 0-0 9, Sawyer Prins 0 0-0 0, Dejay Fykstra 4 1-2 9, Tyler Van Horssen 0 0-0 0, Parker Nelson 0 0-0 0, Will Garnaas 1 0-0 2, Joel De Haai 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-12 50.

O’GORMAN (5-2)

Carter Klatt 2 0-0 5, Jack Talley 3 1-3 7, Logan Uttecht 4 0-1 8, Zach Heins 1 0-0 2, Isaac Goeman 5 2-6 12, Topher Zahn 2 0-0 6, Landon Carda 0 2-2 2, Nolan Behr 0 0-0 0, Carter Shields 0 0-0 0, Noah Brown 0 0-0 0, Seth Benson 0 0-0 0, Angel Arroyo 2 2-4 6, Chol John 1 0-0 2, Zach Nagel 0 0-0 0, Luke Ronsick 0 0-0 0, Jack Cartwright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 7-8 73.

SFC 16 27 39 50

O’Gorman 22 39 62 73

3-point goals – SFC 4 (Schipper 3), OG 4 (Cartwright 2). Rebounds – SFC 26, OG 30 (Costello 10). Turnovers – SFC 15, OG 6. Total fouls – SFC 11, OG 16. Fouled Out – none.