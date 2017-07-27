Know the Recruiting Rules: What is the NCAA Dead Period?

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Joe is a former college-athlete and coach at the NAIA level, where he earned an NAIA National Championship. Joe is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches, and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation, and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

The NCAA Recruiting Calendar sets the recruiting periods NCAA DI and DII coaches must follow during the recruiting process. While we have covered the quiet period and evaluation period, perhaps the most poorly-understood is the dead period. Keep in mind, these recruiting periods only dictate when and where college coaches can proactively reach out to recruits, but if a recruit reaches out to the coach, they can communicate and recruit that athlete.

What is the NCAA Dead Period?

NCAA dead periods are designed to allow college coaches to have some down time from traveling and in-person recruiting. During the dead period, college coaches are not allowed to have face-to-face contact with a recruit or their family on or off of their college campus. In addition, they are not allowed to watch a recruit in person or visit their high school during a dead period. College coaches can continue to write, use social media, text, and call recruits.

Recruiting is still happening during the dead period

The common misconception during the dead period is that coaches can’t “recruit” athletes. That is misunderstood to mean, they can’t call, text or send mail, but that isn’t true. Coaches can and do continue to recruit during the dead period, but it is unlikely they will be discovering new talent during that time. The dead period is a break from traveling, but they are still staying in touch on the phone and organizing trips for when recruiting opens back up.

The dead period falls late in the recruiting process (junior or senior year) when many coaches are making the second and third evaluations of their recruits. For the dead period to really impact your recruiting, that means coaches will have been calling and visiting your school once the recruiting calendar kicked in. Reach out early and often to get on the radar of college coaches before they begin scheduling evaluations.

When is the dead period in recruiting?

Mark your calendars, here are the NCAA dead periods for 2017-2018: