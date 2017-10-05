Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) five-star OT Cade Mays plans to 'give back' as U.S. Army All-American

Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) offensive tackle Cade Mays received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

“God blessed me with an unbelievable talent and opportunity and it’s great to be here celebrating,” Mays told USA TODAY.

“It means a ton to give back and play in front of these veterans who give everything every day. They’ve given everything for me, so I’m going to do the same for them on the field.”

Mays, a 6-5.5, 305-pound five-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 and the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit per 247 Sports. He is the reigning Tennessee Mr. Football and has committed to his hometown Tennessee Volunteers. He has not scheduled any official visits to Tennessee or elsewhere.

As for his time in Texas, the avid hunter and fisherman said he’s excited to meet back up with friends from prior elite camps and prove that he’s worthy of all the attention and accolades he’s been given.

“I’m really looking forward to playing against the best,” Mays said. “A bunch of my friends like Greg Emerson, Jackson Carman are all in this game. Playing against them will make me be the best.”

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.