Kobe Bryant forms Mamba League to improve youth basketball

A persistent critic of AAU basketball, Kobe Bryant has formed his own basketball league — the Mamba League — to help teach fundamentals to kids ages 8-10 in the Los Angeles area.

The 40-team team youth division went for eight weeks from February through April, according to The Vertical, and was a partnership with Nike and the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. Teams played on 9-foot hoops instead of 10 and on the courts are smaller to help encourage experimentation and fundamentals.

Girls made up 45 percent of the 228 players in the league.

The league’s slogan was “Play, Learn, Grow.”

“Through playing the game of basketball, I learned – not just about the game – but about myself and about others,” Bryant said. “Through that process, you grow as an athlete and as a person.”

Bryant has previously called AAU basketball, “horrible,” “terrible” and “stupid.”

Bryant talks more about the league in the video below.