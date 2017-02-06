Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from Pa. high school

Several items displayed in Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) “Kobe Case” were stolen Sunday night, according to a statement from the school.

Current status of the Kobe case at Lower Merion: pic.twitter.com/TwNxomCggz — Zach Drapkin (@ZachDrapkin) February 6, 2017

Among the items missing are a replica jersey, state championship trophy and net, and several pairs of shoes signed by Bryant.

“We’re bummed,” Lower Merion’s Director of Community Relations Doug Young told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“It’s a replica jersey, it’s not even the jersey he wore in high school. I’m not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories.”

Police are currently investigating the incident, according to the Inquirer.

The school’s statement can be read here in full.