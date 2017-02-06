Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from Pa. high school

Several items displayed in Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.) “Kobe Case” were stolen Sunday night, according to a statement from the school.
Among the items missing are a replica jersey, state championship trophy and net, and several pairs of shoes signed by Bryant.
“We’re bummed,” Lower Merion’s Director of Community Relations Doug Young told the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“It’s a replica jersey, it’s not even the jersey he wore in high school. I’m not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories.”
Police are currently investigating the incident, according to the Inquirer.