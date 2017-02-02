Love Kobe Buffalomeat? Meet Maverick Wolfley, Wrangler Haresnape

If you are familiar with Key & Peele on Comedy Central, you know the fun they like to have spoofing football player names.

This video from 2012 has nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

So Jordan Peele was in heaven when he saw the Illinois State signed a 6-7 offensive lineman from Kanas named Kobe Buffalomeat.

Dad Ray told The Chicago Tribune that Kobe is named after Kobe Bryant and he is roughly one-quarter Cheyenne/Arapaho, one-quarter Cherokee, one-quarter Choctaw and one-quarter white.

Kobe became the star of National Signing Day, thanks to social media. But Redbirds coach Brock Spack wanted to make it clear that this was no “publicity stunt.”

“We did it because of his character,” Spack told The Tribune. “He’s a good student. He’s long and a very good athlete. He has big upside.”

But Buffalomeat’s fame also opened the door for some attention from some other uniquely named football signees.

West Virginia signed Maverick Wolfley, a 6-3, 225-pound fullback from Morgantown High in West Virginia. He is ranked as the No. 1 fullback in the class by 247Sports and is the No. 5 player in West Virginia. He committed to his hometown school nearly two years ago.

And then there is Wrangler Haresnape, a 6-2 linebacker who signed with West Texas A&M. Haresnape is from Plainview, Texas. He is a part of new coach Hunter Hughes’ first recruiting class.