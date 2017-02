Koeller, King lead West past East | Girls Rdp

Green Bay West’s girls basketball team had just three players score in its rivalry matchup with Green Bay East on Saturday. But that was enough.

Jazzlynn Koeller had 26 points and Antonia King had 20 more as the Wildcats defeated the Red Devils 46-42.

Julia VerHaagh had the other five points for the Wildcats (6-14, 4-9 Bay Conference).

Ja’Staria Brantley had 24 points for East (2-17, 1-11).

G.B. East…22 20 – 42

G.B. West…19 27 – 46

GREEN BAY EAST – Bazaldua 3, Watzka 7, Brantley 24, Malvitz 4, Dorado 9. 3-pt: Watzka 1, Brantley 2. FT: 11-23. F: 20. Fouled out: Watzka, Brantley.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 26, King 20, VerHaagh 5. 3-pt: Koeller 2, King 2, VerHaagh 1. FT: 17-28. F: 22. Fouled out: Resulta.

Ashwaubenon 56, Pulaski 50

ASHWAUBENON – Hayden Kupsh had 17 points and Autumn Schlader hit three 3’s and scored 13 points, propelling the Jaguars to a Fox River Classic Conference home win.

Megan Servais added 12 points while Peyton Wright grabbed 10 rebounds for Ashwaubenon (13-7, 10-6).

Emily Higgins had 16 points for Pulaski (10-10, 8-8), while Madi Winter had 13 and Hayley Splan scored 11.

Pulaski…23 27 – 50

Ashwaubenon…27 29 – 56

PULASKI – Higgins 16, Winter 13, Splan 11, Majewski 6, Brockman 3, Ripley 1. 3-pt: Winter 3, Splan 3. FT: 14-19. F: 18. Fouled out: Higgins.

ASHWAUBENON – Kupsh 17, Schlader 13, Servais 12, Koch 6, Wright 4, Rolling 4. 3-pt: Kupsh 2, Schlader 3, Rolling 1. FT: 12-16. F: 16. Fouled out: Koch.

Late Friday

Algoma 55, NEW Lutheran 40

ALGOMA – Alli Spitzer scored 18 points and Mikayla Haack had 10 as the host Wolves (8-12, 8-4) upended the Blazers.

Taylor Natzke had 13 points and Morgan Meerstein had 12 for Lutheran (10-9, 7-5).

NEW Lutheran…12 28 – 40

Algoma…24 31 – 55

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 13, Meerstein 12, Wenger 5, Steffke 3, Nelson 3, Perino 4. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Meerstein 3, Steffke 1. FT: 8-12. F: 14.

ALGOMA – Haack 10, Guilette 9, Varden 4, Spitzer 18, Jossie 5, C. Guilette 3, Neissinger2, Zimmermann 4. 3-pt: M. Guilette 1, Spitzer 2, Jessie 1, Zimmermann 1. FT: 10-17. F: 16.