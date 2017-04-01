Kopilak brothers shine as Millbrook lacrosse rolls

For the opposing teams that have been victimized for years by Zeke Kopilak’s excellence and were, perhaps, thankful the Millbrook boys lacrosse standout was a graduating senior, there is some bad news…

They’ve got another one. And he might be just as good.

Sophomore Bazzy Kopilak almost matched his older brother’s offensive output on Friday, scoring four goals for the Blazers in a 14-3 win over host Franklin D. Roosevelt High School.

“He made the team in eighth grade and he’s got a brother he can learn a lot from in practice and at home,” Millbrook coach Rob Gehlhoff said. “He’s getting better and better, and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to become.”

Zeke Kopilak had four goals and an assist, and Ryan Olmstead had three goals and two assists to lead Millbrook (2-0). Mike Pasquale scored twice, Dylan Madison added a goal and Matt Castagnozzi made 11 saves.

Carson DeMan, Dimitri DiCintio and Michael Triglia anchored Millbrook’s defense, which dominated. Their outside pressure and aggressiveness forced several turnovers and errant passes.

Zeke Kopilak is a tireless two-way midfielder whose athleticism and lacrosse IQ greatly benefits the team, Gehlhoff said. He and his brother aren’t too alike, but the coach does see a few similarities — enough to get him excited about the future.

The present doesn’t look bad, either. An enrollment dip at the school dropped the Blazers this season to Section 9’s Class D, which includes just them, James I. O’Neill and John S. Burke Catholic. The potential path to a championship, if not cleared, certainly has become more direct.

“The possibilities are there for us,” Gehlhoff said. “I’m really confident in how far we can get.”

