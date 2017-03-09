Kris Wilkes named Marion County Player of Year

North Central senior Kris Wilkes was named the Marion County Player of the Year for the second consecutive season by the Marion County Coaches Association.

The 6-8 Wilkes, a UCLA recruit, led North Central to a second consecutive sectional championship. The Panthers (23-4) will play Ben Davis (19-5) at noon on Saturday in the Southport Regional.

Warren Central’s Criss Beyers was named the Marion County Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 21-3 record and outright Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference championship. Warren Central was ranked No. 1 in the state for a time this season for the first time in program history under Beyers, in his second season.

Wilkes was one of four seniors named to the first team. Joining him were Warren Central’s Mack Smith, Pike’s Isiah James and North Central’s Emmanuel Little. The lone junior on the first team is Ben Davis forward Aaron Henry.

Named to the second team were Lawrence North junior Kevin Easley, Franklin Central senior Grant Pedigo, Lawrence North senior Ra Kpedi, Roncalli senior Christian Stewart and Park Tudor senior Kobe Webster.

Voted to the third team were North Central senior Mateo Rivera, Perry Meridian senior Nate Mills, Beech Grove senior Chase Andries, Lawrence Central senior Daveon Bell and Pike senior Justin Williams.

Earning honorable mention honors were Beech Grove’s Dylan Allen, Ben Davis’ Josh Brewer and Datrion Harper, Brebeuf Jesuit’s Myja White, Decatur Central’s Kenny Tracy, Franklin Central’s Mason Hardimon, Lawrence North’s Antwaan Cushingberry, Lutheran’s Brandon Perry, Park Tudor’s Isiah Moore, Roncalli’s Collin Sonderman, Southport’s Brian Miller, Speedway’s Desean Hampton and Chris Valentine and Warren Central’s Trequan Spivey and Dean Tate.

