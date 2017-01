No. 3 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) remained undefeated with a 69-50 victory against No 8 Norcross (Ga.) in a battle of Super 25 top 10 girls basketball teams at the Krossover Classic in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Anastasia Hayes, a Tennessee signee, scored a game-high 25 points for Riverdale.

Alexis Whittington scored 14 and Aislyn Hayes added 13.

Riverdale led 47-40 after the third quarter but held Norcross to 10 fourth-quarter points to open the margin for the 19-point win.