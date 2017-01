KTCCCA honors top athletes, coaches

The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association will honor its top athletes and coaches from 2016 during a ceremony Saturday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame in Lexington.

Here are the winners:

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

* Athletes – Taliyah Townsend, Male (Class 3-A, Overall); Lily Lowe, Calloway County (Class 2-A); Grace Campbell, Murray (Class A).

* Coaches – Sheree Beaumont, Male (Class 3-A); Brent Wagner, Boyle County (Class 2-A); Mark Boggess, Murray (Class A, Overall).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

* Athletes – Will Allen, Paul Dunbar (Class 3-A, Overall); Trenton Fryman, North Oldham (Class 2-A); John Kolb, Brown (Class A).

* Coaches – Demetrius Gay, Henry Clay (Class 3-A); Terry Yeast, Mercer County (Class 2-A, Overall); Tom Stickel, Lexington Christian (Class A).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

* Athletes – Alena Sapienza-Wright, Manual (Class 3-A); Michaela Reinhart, Lexington Catholic (Class 2-A, Overall); Kailee Perry, Morgan County (Class A).

* Coaches – Tim Holman, Manual (Class 3-A); Lowery Stallings, Christian Academy (Class 2-A); Tony Harden, St. Henry (Class A).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

* Athletes – Yared Nuguse, Manual (Class 3-A, Overall); Jacob England, Warren East (Class 2-A); Keeton Thornsberry, Holy Cross (Class A).

* Coaches – Chuck Medley, St. Xavier (Class 3-A); Tim Weisenhahn, Lexington Catholic (Class 2-A); Tom Stickel, Lexington Christian (Class A).