LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A grand slam by Katie Kugel led the Green Bay Preble softball team to a 6-4 win over duPont Manual 6-4 Thursday night.

Down 4-2, Kugel’s grand slam came in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Hornets the lead for good.

Kugel went 2-for-2 for Preble, while Janelle Wotruba also went 2-for-2 and Camryn Beamen added an RBI single.

Hornets pitcher Brittany Baneck threw four hitter with nine strikeouts for the win on the mound.