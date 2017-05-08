Innovator of A-11 offense returns to high school coaching

Kurt Bryan, who gained fame for his innovative yet short-lived A-11 offense, has returned to high school football coaching, according to Prep2Prep.com.

Bryan returns after a six-year hiatus from the game as the head coach at Arroyo High (El Monte, Calif.). He stepped down as coach at Piedmont in 2010, having spent 25 years in the profession at that point.

The A-11 offense was short-lived because the National Federation banned the formation in 2009, two years after Bryan and offensive coordinator Steve Humphries created it. The premise was that all 11 players wore eligible numbers, allowing them to shift on and off the line of scrimmage.

Bryan said Arroyo will run what he called “the super spread.”

“I’m really excited about coaching again. I missed the game terribly,” Bryan told Prep2Prep.com. “We are going to be fun to watch. We will be running our base A-11 plays, along with aspects of the fly offense and read-pass-option (RPO) stuff.”

Arroyo has not reached the postseason since 2010 and is coming off a four-win season.

“I will never leave Arroyo for another high school job,” Bryan said. “I didn’t have to coach again. I wanted to coach again, and I am just real excited about this opportunity and what we will be able to accomplish here.”

Also of note from the Prep2Prep story: He promises that every player who is eligible, physically able to play, and attends all practices, will receive playing time in the game.