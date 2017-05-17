Ky. swim coach accused of taking pictures of girl in restroom, sharing them online

A Union (Ky.) man has been arrested after police said he took pictures of a minor and shared them online.

Mark Fowler, 53, was arrested Monday night by the Boone County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office after taking pictures of a minor who was changing clothes in a restroom, the department said.

Fowler was an assistant swim coach at Ryle High School in Union, but has since been fired.

After taking the pictures, deputies said Fowler uploaded the pictures to an online account on SmugMug, a photo sharing website that allows people to pay for pictures.

He faces four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.