Kyah Loyd leads Byrd girls to track win

Kyah Loyd led the host Byrd girls track team to a victory in the Yellow Jacket Relays at Lee Hedges Stadium Saturday afternoon. Lloyd, who won the 100 meters (12.54), 100 hurdles (14.4), and 200 (24.67), was the MVP of the meet and helped the Lady Yellow Jackets outpace second place Natchitoches Central by a large margin.

“I was very pleased across the board given that we had so many young girls that scored in addition to Kyah doing her thing,” Byrd coach Juan Plaza said. “It is pleasing to see so many young girls do so well so early.”

The Byrd girls had two freshmen and two sophomores to win individual events. Freshmen Jonnai Jones (high jump) and Kayla Harrison (300 hurdles) took first place in their events. Harrison’s older sister, Alceya Harrison (400) and Taisheka Porchia (triple jump) won their events as well. Also, freshmen Claire White finished second in the 800 meters with a personal record — 2:36.

On the boys side Natchitoches Central and West Monroe were the top two teams in the field.

The warm weather played a factor late in the meet. The coaches enjoyed seeing the sun making its presence felt for the first time through the first three weeks of the season. For the athletes it was a different story.

“When it is hot like it was today you cannot focus on it because that will take your focus away from your race,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd, a four-time state champion, has not been pushed in local meets. Her coach looks forward to seeing how she responds to the competition at the Texas Relays in a couple of weeks.

“She will run faster when she has competition,” Plaza said. “That is the way most sprinters are, the way that Kyah has always been.”

“My teammates push me in practice,” Lloyd said. “They never let me slack off and I’m grateful to have them.”

Natchitoches Central won all three of the relays races in the boys division.

“I thought we improved today,” Chiefs co-head coach Jeff Rachal said, “we have a lot of work to do before we get to district.”

Natchitoches Central was led by junior Dejon Blake, who ran leg on all three winning relays and also won the 200 meters.

Cedar Creek and West Monroe controlled the bulk of the scoring in the boys and girls javelin. West Monroe’s Eden Adams won the event with a 104’3 ½ while Cedar Creeks Jaina Robinson finished second with a 100’9 ½

In the boys javelin Tripp Marcus of Cedar Creek won with a 181’2 ½ and West Monroe’s Mason Nichols came in second with a 160’8.

Less than 48 hours after his win the in the Bossier Beakat Relays on Thursday night, North DeSoto’s Hunter Bates had a personal record of 143’5 to beat the nearest competitor by more than 37 feet.

The Huntington Raiders made some noise in the horizontal jumps going 1-2 in the girls long jump. Ederia Ferguson won with a mark of 18’1, beating teammate De’Asia Dixon’s 16’9 ½ . On the boys side, Craig Davis won the boys triple jump with a 44’10 ½ .