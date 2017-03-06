Kyle Greeley leads West Salem to state for first time since 2006

With the chance to make history on the line, Kyle Greeley produced big performances.

The junior guard from West Salem scored 37 points in Wednesday’s 71-59 win against Sheldon in the first round of the 6A state playoffs and 17 in Friday’s 73-48 win against Central Catholic in the second round.

Those performances helped the Titans to the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2006.

No. 6 seed West Salem (21-5) opens the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by playing No. 3 seed Clackamas (22-4) at University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague boys basketball: The junior post scored 33 points in Friday’s 74-72 loss to Grant in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.

Natalie Bock, Sprague girls basketball: The junior forward scored 12 points in Tuesday’s 74-32 loss to Southridge in the first round of the 6A state playoffs.

Alec Barba, Central boys basketball: The senior wing scored 15 points in Friday’s 53-47 loss to Summit in the 5A state playoffs.

Tess Hendricks, Stayton girls basketball: The senior guard scored 10 points in Saturday’s 42-35 loss to Marshfield in the 4A state playoffs.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 15 points in Friday’s 68-49 loss to Seaside in the 4A state playoffs.

Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 23 points, had 11 rebounds and six steals in Saturday’s 54-36 win against West Salem in the 6A state playoffs.

Hannah Munson, Silverton girls basketball: The senior wing scored 18 points in Saturday’s 77-47 win against Summit in the 5A state playoffs.

