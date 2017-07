Athleticism is among the reasons that Kyree Walker is ranked No. 4 in the ESPN 25 for the Class is 2020.

The 6-5 Walker, an Arizona commit who has transferred to Hillcrest Prep In Phoenix, showed off that athleticism with this move that he posted on his Twitter.

Walker takes the ball off the side of the backboard,then does a 360 for the dunk. Impressive.