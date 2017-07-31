Kyrie Irving's HS coach REALLY wants Knicks to trade for him

This much we know: Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland. The mercurial but incredibly quick All-Star point guard has requested a trade and even offered a suggested list of possible destinations.

New York was on that list, and the city just across the river from his high school has plenty of fans who would love to see Irving back in his old stomping grounds. Chief among them? St. Patrick’s High School principal and head basketball coach Chris Chavannes, who coached Irving when he was at the school before heading to Duke.

Kyrie Irving, just back from a promotional tour in Asia, played pickup at his former high school in NJ on Thursday. (via njhooprecruit /IG) pic.twitter.com/ZZdHekbWDO — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 28, 2017

In fact, in a truly peak New Jersey moment, Chavannes isn’t above resorting to a classic New York guilt trip as a way to inspire the Knicks to move for Irving:

“The Knicks should do everything to get him,” Chavannes told FanRagSports.com’s Adam Zagoria. “They owe it to the fans for what they have endured over the past several years.

“I’m biased; I’m a Julius Erving Nets fan, but I just think you look at the Knicks and what’s transpired with them over the last few years, they owe it to their fans. They’re making money, regardless. I think they owe it to their fans to bring it back and start building there.”

Chavannes has a point, though it seems a true stretch for the Knicks to have a realistic shot at landing Irving as currently constituted. As Zagoria notes, the team has expressed a commitment to building around a young, talented core, and it won’t trade away young center Kristaps Porzingis as a means to land Irving.

That doesn’t mean that Chavannes can’t dream. Or plead. All while hosting Irving for some offseason scrimmaging, as he did at the end of last week.