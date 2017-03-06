L.A.'s Payne brothers playing for late mother: 'Everything is for my mom now'

LAS VEGAS—There was nothing more Selina Payne loved than her family, and watching them in all their activities. She had nine children with her husband of nearly 29 years, Lawrence, and every one of them was her sunshine.

Even on her darkest days.

Selina Payne’s battle with breast cancer ended Jan. 24, at 10:37 p.m.

But only after the strongest of battles.

So it came as no surprise to see her two sons, Cory and Colin, battling to the end on Sunday, with L.A. Magic, in the adidas 7v7 National Championship.

After going 3-0 in pool play on Saturday, and braving drizzling rain and high winds that ranged between 40 and 50 miles per hour to sweep through the competition on Sunday, the Magic ended up waiting for its foe in the championship game as the only undefeated team.

And while the eventual champion, Las Vegas-based All-American Pride, accomplished its own mission, by defeating the Magic back-to-back in the double-elimination tournament for the title, the Payne brothers beamed with their own pride during the two-day event, playing for something stronger. Something higher up, and a little more spiritual, while their father and siblings were bundled in blankets on the sidelines, watching and cheering.

They were playing for Mom.

‘SHE LOVED IT’

Colin and Cory have been involved with football and track since they were seven years old, and Selina Payne was their biggest fans. She was their biggest cheerleader. Right ’til the end. Despite the rigors of battling cancer, and the treatment that comes with it, there was no pain, no sickness, no nausea—nothing—that could keep her from seeing them play football.

She even found ways to watch her boys in person, using every ounce of strength she could muster, like on Oct. 21 last year, when Cathedral (Los Angeles) High played one of its biggest rivals, Salesian. She left her own battle at home and brought her competitive spirit to the field. The Phantoms didn’t disappoint, winning 37-36.

“She marked it on her date, she cleared her chemotherapy, she loved it, she loved it. Even when she couldn’t watch it, if we streamed the game, she was watching on stream or download,” Lawrence Payne said. “As soon as they walked in the door: ‘hey Sugar, hey Cocoa,’ that’s her passionate nicknames for them, she would always ask how they did, how they were and if they had fun.

“That’s what she really wanted to know, if they were having fun. So, this (weekend) has been good for them.”

Said Colin Payne: “It’s been great because I’m doing what I love. I was in a bad place when it first happened, but now I’m back on track and I’m going to make my mom proud.”

THE PROCESS

Death is never easy to overcome, especially in a family of 11.

Lawrence Payne said even when his wife’s doctor said something was wrong, his family—like Selina—refused to give in.

“We never believed it, even in the meetings they said ‘hey she’s gonna die this weekend,’ our faith still stood fast and she prolonged, she lived longer. Our faith really made us stronger as a unit, as a family and made it a lot easier during this process.”

A tight-knit group, the Paynes knew deep down the time for their matriarch to pass was inevitable. After Selina Payne’s last two months after suffering, Lawrence talked to his kids and told them it would be selfish to expect her to carry on in life, in the condition she was. And so, they let her go.

“There’s no more pain, no more cancer, she’s free,” Lawrence Payne said. “Everyone understood that, we came aboard, we rallied around that and when she transitioned it was beautiful. We were there with her and everyone I believe was at peace. I think they’re happy that she’s no longer in pain.”

Both boys said they’ve learned valuable lessons, and while thinking of their mother daily, apply her strengths and willingness to battle until her last breath to everyday life.

“My mindset has really changed,” Colin Payne said. “I work so much harder now, because I work for my mom. I know she fought for us, so I can fight through anything.”

Cory Payne said his coach is constantly reminding the team to be grateful for their parents and not to take anything for granted because at any given moment they can be taken from them. It’s a message both brothers clearly understand now.

“Everything is for my mom now, to get through everything,” said Cory Payne, who recently received an offer from BYU, according to his Twitter page. “She fought so hard, so whenever I feel down, I know she fought hard and now she’s watching over me so I’m going to do the same and fight hard.”

D.J. Patterson, a coach with the Magic, has known Colin and Cory since they were eight years old and said even he’s learned a lesson from Selina Payne’s passing, specifically from the two brothers.

“I’ve watched them grow up, they turned into some great young men, and I’m proud of them,” Patterson said. “When I was crying and sad for them, they were like ‘coach it’s okay, she’s in a better place, we’re not selfish, she doesn’t have to suffer anymore.’ I was like wow! But they taught me something, and you’re never too old to learn something.”

MAGICAL RIDE

Their decision to skip Cathedral’s first track meet to attend the adidas 7v7 National Championship turned out to be the best decision the Payne family has made during the mourning process.

“The coaches and everyone thought it would be a good idea for them to get away, get back with the team,” Lawrence Payne said. “We said we were going to do a mini-vacation, for ourselves, just to get away from the last year and a half of helping their mother, my wife, while battle with cancer. And I’m glad that we did.”

Colin played both offense and defense for the Magic, while Cory strictly played wide receiver.

Both said they felt their mother’s presence over the weekend, whether they were scoring touchdowns, coming up with defensive plays or even, at times, if they missed a ball or made mistakes.

Selina Payne was still with them, they believe, and helped the Magic during their run to the title game.

“I definitely feel her presence when I play, especially when I do good,” Colin Payne said. “But even when I play bad, because she would always ask me how I played, so now I know she’s watching over me, so I try to play good for her.”

Said Cory Payne: “Every time I score, or every time I do something good, I feel like my mom is watching me, wanting the best for me, so I just go hard every play.”

Both went hard, even in the final two games—both losses to All-American Pride—as the Payne brothers were victorious for many reasons their teammates weren’t feeling and may never understand.

They played hard for the competitive spirit instilled in them, they played for their seven siblings and they did it for their doting father, who fought back tears on Sunday.

But most importantly, they left everything on the field for their biggest cheerleader, the one person they knew was shining from above, through the grey skies, trickling drops of rain and the gusts of wind that blanketed Las Vegas—their mother, Selina Payne.