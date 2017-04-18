La. coach accused of multiple charges related to drinking, fighting with teen

A Sterlington (La.) High School teacher and coach was arrested Saturday and faces charges of cruelty to a juvenile, simple assault and encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

Jack David Goode, 38, was arrested early Saturday morning. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called about a possible battery at Goode’s home.

During the investigation, multiple witnesses reportedly told the deputy that Goode allowed a teen to consume alcohol at his residence. The victim and witnesses said Goode started an argument that turned into a physical fight by mocking the juvenile for not being able to hold his liquor. According to witnesses, Goode punched and hit the juvenile in the face and chest.

The witnesses and the victim reportedly told the deputy that Goode attempted to give them a ride home in a golf cart but stopped the cart. The victim exited the golf cart, and Goode reportedly threw the juvenile to the ground, got on top of him and struck him multiple times and yelled “I’m going to kill you.”

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Goode reportedly told the deputy that the victim and witnesses arrived at his home without permission and were already highly intoxicated. He said the group became belligerent, and he demanded that they leave. Goode said he only became physical with the victim when he was attempting to get the teen on the golf cart.

Bond was set at $28,000 total, and Goode bonded out Saturday evening.

Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker said Goode will be on suspended leave with pay until the facts are determined.

