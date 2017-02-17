La. football coach who banned Alabama coaches from campus fired by school

Parkway (Bossier City, La.) principal Waylon Bates has relieved David Feaster of his duties as the Panthers head football coach after six seasons.

Feaster, who recently resumed teaching duties, is still employed by the school.

“Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics,” Bates said in a statement.

Feaster and Parkway recently received national attention for a banishment of Alabama football coaches from Parkway’s campus, although Crimson Tide coaches have been unwelcome for more than one year, as Feaster first told local radio host Tim Fletcher in 2015.

School officials felt Feaster, who tops Parkway’s all-time wins list at 59-17, was “not the spokesperson of Parkway High School.”

Feaster felt Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his assistants mishandled the recruiting of former Parkway and LSU quarterback Brandon Harris.

“I will never allow Alabama in our field house ever again,” Fester told The Tim Fletcher Show in November of 2015.

The Alabama dust-up came to light again this week when Feaster reiterated his thoughts about Alabama with Fletcher and called Alabama football “unethical” on a Baton Rouge radio station (104.5 FM ESPN).

The current Parkway administration didn’t take kindly to the attention and felt Fester was “undermining” school officials and potentially hurting other Panthers athletes who could be recruited by Alabama.

“Coaches work at the pleasure of the principal and it was the decision of the administration to make a change in Parkway’s football program and go in a different direction,” Scott Smith, superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools said.

The incident was the “third or fourth” for Feaster and ultimately his undoing.

In 2012, Feaster, disappointed in the attendance of rival fans during his first year at Parkway, forbid visiting radio broadcasts, saying he has simply had the “best interest,” of his players and his school at heart.

In 2014, Parkway failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 years when the Panthers were forced to forfeit five games football from the playoffs for playing then-ineligible freshman backup quarterback Justin Rogers.

The Panthers have been very successful on the field during Feaster’s tenure. The Panthers have lost more than two games in a season just once — Feaster’s first year. He was named The Times’ Coach of the Year in 2013 as Harris helped the Panthers to their first state title game appearance, even after the school was banned from hosting a home playoff game.

Feaster and the Panthers tied for district championships in 2012 and 2015 and scored one outright District 1-5A title in 2013. In 18 years, Feaster is 168-66 as a head coach.

The current Panthers quickly took to social media Friday in support of their coach.

Y'all just messed up BIG TIME ! — Justin Rogers (@_justinrogers) February 17, 2017