La. football power Southern Lab fires coach Marcus Randall, forfeits back-to-back state titles for recruiting violations

One of Louisiana’s most successful high school football programs has taken a huge hit to its reputation and accomplishments after a Louisiana High School Athletic Association found extensive recruiting violations at Southern University Lab School in Baton Rouge.

Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall fired by Southern Lab pic.twitter.com/tuhE9Kc4NH — Blake DeArmond (@BDear42) August 23, 2017

As reported by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Southern Lab School moved to fire head coach Marcus Randall — the famed LSU quarterback who threw the Bluegrass Miracle pass — after the LHSAA handed down extensive penalties in connection with a series of recruiting violations from recent seasons when Randall served as head coach.

The Kittens enter the 2017 season on the back of two straight Division IV state titles. The program will now forfeit both those crowns and will also be ineligible for the postseason following both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The penalty for Southern Lab is so extensive that one local athletic trainer made a particularly chilling comparison:

“Southern Lab is done,” the unnamed trainer told the Times-Picayune. “This is a SMU-like penalty. … Randall gone and likely won’t be able to coach (in Louisiana) again.”

Comparing any penalty to the SMU Pony Excess-era “death penalty” is nothing short of terrifying for any fan. Thirty years on from those penalties in Dallas, SMU is still searching to regain national relevance in football.

One can only hope Southern Lab fares better, with or without Randall at the helm.