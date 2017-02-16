La. high school coach bans Nick Saban, Alabama staff from school

A Louisiana high school football coach says Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff are no longer welcome.

David Feaster, coach at Parkway High (Bossier City, La.), told 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge that the Crimson Tide coaches would be allowed on campus because of their “not being ethical in their recruiting.”

According to AL.com and as noted by For The Win, Feaster said, “LSU’s welcome in my school anytime. The only school that can’t come to Parkway is Alabama. And there’s a long story behind that, but it had to do with not being ethical in their recruiting. They can’t come. Everyone else is 100 percent welcome.”

Of course, ultimately, the players decide where they want to go and to whom they want to listen to in recruiting. Feaster said his players understand that. Parkway is the home of five-star receiver Terrace Marshall and four-star quarterback Justin Rogers.

“I’m just not going to help Alabama recruit my guys,” Feaster said, according to AL.com.

At issue is an offer that was made to quarterback Brandon Harris. Turns out the offer was commitable but then it wasn’t, according to Feaster. Harris wounded up at LSU, although he recently announced he was planning to transfer.

You can listen to the full interview here.