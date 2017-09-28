La. HS threatens students with 'removal from the team' if they don't stand during anthem

Wednesday morning, Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith said there is an expectation his student-athletes will stand for the national anthem at sporting events.
“It is a choice for students to participate in extracurricular activities, not a right, and we at Bossier Schools feel strongly that our teams and organizations should stand in unity to honor our nation’s military and veterans,” Smith said in a statement.
Smith said any discipline delivered to defectors would be handled by individual schools.
One high school official in Bossier Parish said potential punishments range from “extra running to a one-game suspension.”
Thursday, Parkway High principal Waylon Bates send a letter to athletes and parents describing the school’s rules during the national anthem.
“Parkway High School requires student athletes to stand in a respectful manner throughout the National Anthem during any sporting event in which their team is playing. Failure to comply will result in loss of playing time and/or participation as directed by the head coach and principal. Continued failure to comply will result in removal from the team. Parkway High School is committed to creating a positive environment for sporting events that is free of disruption to the athletic contest or game.”
Thursday, national writer Shaun King tweeted a picture of the letter sent by Bates.
A post from the official twitter account of the American Civil Liberties Union responded to the letter: “The Supreme Court ruled that students don’t have to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance—that goes for the national anthem on the ballfield too.”