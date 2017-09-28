La. HS threatens students with 'removal from the team' if they don't stand during anthem

Wednesday morning, Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith said there is an expectation his student-athletes will stand for the national anthem at sporting events.

“It is a choice for students to participate in extracurricular activities, not a right, and we at Bossier Schools feel strongly that our teams and organizations should stand in unity to honor our nation’s military and veterans,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith said any discipline delivered to defectors would be handled by individual schools.

One high school official in Bossier Parish said potential punishments range from “extra running to a one-game suspension.”

Thursday, Parkway High principal Waylon Bates send a letter to athletes and parents describing the school’s rules during the national anthem.

“Parkway High School requires student athletes to stand in a respectful manner throughout the National Anthem during any sporting event in which their team is playing. Failure to comply will result in loss of playing time and/or participation as directed by the head coach and principal. Continued failure to comply will result in removal from the team. Parkway High School is committed to creating a positive environment for sporting events that is free of disruption to the athletic contest or game.”

Thursday, national writer Shaun King tweeted a picture of the letter sent by Bates.

And it has begun. High schools are now following Trump’s order. Will kick off any players who don’t stand during the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/lfNWyW7z5f — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 28, 2017

A post from the official twitter account of the American Civil Liberties Union responded to the letter: “The Supreme Court ruled that students don’t have to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance—that goes for the national anthem on the ballfield too.”

