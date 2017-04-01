La Lumiere's Brian Bowen leads DICK'S Nationals All-Tournament Boys Team

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) won its first boys title at the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals, defeating Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 70-52. The Lakers were spurred to the win by the play of two all-tournament players in MVP Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson, Jr.

MORE: LIVE SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

MORE: La Lumiere wins DICK’S Nationals title

RELATED: DICK’S Nationals Girls All-Tournament Team

Here are the five players who stood out over the course of the two-day tournament in Middle Village, N.Y.

Brian Bowen – La Lumiere

Bowen, coming off playing in the McDonald’s Game on Wednesday, admitted he was tired, but his play didn’t show it. He led the Lakers with 15 points and seven rebounds in the championship and had solid performances against Findlay Prep with 19 points (including 17 in the second half) and 21 points and nine rebounds in his team’s quarterfinal defeat of Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah).

Jaren Jackson – La Lumiere

The Michigan State commit led the Lakers in scoring Saturday with 17 points and was steady throughout the tournament. In the championship win against Montverde, he hit a big three-pointer at the start of the second quarter.

R.J. Barrett – Montverde Academy

The sophomore guard led his team in each of its three tournament games, including 25 points in the championship game loss to La Lumiere. His ability to play a total game, from rebounding, to leading the break, to penetrating the lane or shoot from outside, made him one of the more unstoppable players in the tournament.

J.P. Moorman – Greensboro Day School

Temple is getting a steal by landing this 6-7 small forward. His court smarts, physicality and willingness to take a charge or a big shot helped Greensboro Day pull off the biggest upset in the tournament when the Bengals defeated IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

P.J. Washington – Findlay Prep

Washington, a 6-8 power forward, has the versatility to play any position on the court in a pinch. The Kentucky signee led the Pilots to their quarterfinal defeat of defending champion Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson) with 22 points a day after playing in the McDonald’s All American Game.