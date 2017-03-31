La Lumiere holds off Findlay Prep to advance to DICK'S Nationals final

MIDDLE VILLAGE N.Y. – After a dreadful first half offensively, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) went on a run to open the second half and withstood a furious fourth quarter rally to defeat Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) 54-52 in the second semifinal of the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals on Friday.

La Lumiere – ranked No. 2 in the Super 25 – went on a 15-0 run immediately out of the halftime break, en route to a dominant third quarter in which they outscored Findlay 24-7 to take a 44-32 lead into the fourth. But Findlay mounted a huge fourth quarter comeback to cut the deficit to 1, after trailing by as many as 15.

The Pilots, though, couldn’t quite get over the hump. With six seconds remaining and his team down one, Findlay’s Tony Goodwin missed a pair of free throws. The Pilots had another chance with the ball down two, but were unable to get a shot off before the horn sounded.

Brian Bowen – who struggled from the floor in the first half, going just 1-for-9 – played a crucial role in the Lakers’ second half surge. The senior forward, ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100, led all scorers with 19, and contributed a few highlight reel plays along the way. With 2:58 gone by in the third, Bowen made a spectacular adjustment on an alley-oop pass that was too high, and managed to tip it in off the glass. He also came up with a tough rebound and putback inside with 2:38 remaining to help stave off a late push by Findlay.

Jacob Epperson was a force defensively for the Lakers. Findlay had difficulty getting a good look inside thanks to his presence in the middle. The 6-11 senior blocked 6 shots for La Lumiere – part of the team’s 9 blocks overall.

Kentucky signee PJ Washington never quite got on track Friday. The star senior did lead his team with 13 points, but went 5-for-13 from the floor, and 3-for-14 from the line, while as a team Findlay went 14-for-35 from the line.